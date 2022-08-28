Giulia De Lellis’ black corset is sexy and cool

If in a distant time the corset only identified a piece of underwear, today it is considered a trendy accessory loved (and flaunted) by celebs and influencers. Accomplice be it Bridgerton that the fashion catwalks of last spring summer, corsets were elected as the must-have of 2022: as demonstrated by the numerous celebs who wore one, from the white corset by Gigi Hadid to the nude one by Emily Ratajkowski. From today to this list we add a new outfit-inspiration perfect for next fall: Giulia De Lellis on Instagram unveiled the black corset body ideal for the looks of the months to come.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To tell us what to wear to be trendy and cool, between one beauty advice and another, we think the Roman influencer Giulia De Lellis followed on Instagram by 5.3 million followers. During the summer she delighted us with her colorful and light outfits, how to forget the long white sarong skirt or the fluttering floral dress and here she is appearing with new looks that lend themselves to being replicated on the occasion of the next elegant evenings to be lived in. September (and beyond). In the case of the corset, Carlo Gussalli Beretta’s girlfriend had already chosen to wear one (read under Gucci) thus manifesting her passion for this daring garment and the new bustier spotted on GDL’s social profile has not betrayed expectations.

Fall fashion 2022, the black corset body by Giulia De Lellis conquers Instagram

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Within a slide show published on Instagram that collects some shots never published so far by Giulia, as you can read from the caption of the post, it is impossible not to be kidnapped by one of the looks sported by the influencer: to capture the attention of her follower was the total black bustier with a see-through effect. Hypnotic in a corset bodysuit by Mugler, Giulia De Lellis wears the trend-setting garment for the fall 2022 season that rewrites a new page of sensuality. The peculiarity of this black bodice lies in the transparencies and in the mesh inserts incorporated inside the body that unexpectedly discover portions of skin adding that pinch of audacity that never hurts. Giulia then chose to combine the bustier with a long black low-waisted skirt, for a dream ensemble that hit her heart straight.