Get ready for premieres, offers, products and more!





Geekzillos, don’t make plans for September 8th! They already have a date with Disney +, it’s Disney + Day, the event is an annual celebration of the global Disney + community and presents content premieres from the main brands of the streaming service, experiences and special offers for subscribers and fans, and much more. plus.

Get ready to live this day of emotion!

Thor: love and thunder

In Thor: love and thunder We see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey he’s never experienced before: finding inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin named Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. .

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe films that are available in IMAX Enhanced* on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy up to 26 percent more picture in their homes for an immersive experience. More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ can be found here.

Marvel Studios United: Creating THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson divulge the secrets behind the creation of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER in Marvel Studios United. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with never-before-seen footage from the set and much more, Marvel Studios United pull back the curtain to reveal details of the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

Featuring never-before-seen footage, vivid personal stories, and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi tells how the Lucasfilm original series was made for Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobian epic story that begins ten years after the dramatic events that took place in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. This revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s return to the screen, and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return to their classic roles.

Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on the experience of telling a new story with iconic characters from STAR WARSsuch as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga.

With tours of the Creature Shop, Prop Department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi shows the facet of filmmaking that makes STAR WARS be so special: respect and passion for a legacy that spans generations and its famous characters, so loved by the audience.

Tierra Incógnita (Original series produced by Disney+ Latin America)

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizzi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents and his sister Uma (Maura Fitz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his hometown of Cape Qwert to find answers at the Tierra Incognita horror theme park, where his parents have been seen until the last time. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a dark unknown universe.

Versions sing along of FROZEN FROZEN ADVENTURE Y Frozen 2

Disney+ will present new versions sing along from Walt Disney Animation Studios films FROZEN FROZEN ADVENTURE Y Frozen 2, to fully immerse yourself in your music with on-screen lyrics.

In addition, Combo+ subscribers, the commercial offer that provides access to Disney+ and Star+ for a single price in Latin America, will be able to enjoy welcome to the club, a new short of The Simpsons which will premiere on Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America.

In welcome to the club Lisa Simpson, determined to become a princess, is shocked when she realizes being mean could be more fun.

Previously announced titles opening on Disney+Day are:

Pinocchio

The Oscar Award WinnerRobert Zemeckisdirects this live action CGI (computer generated imagery) film that is the new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanksplays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if it were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt it is Pepe Cricket, who officiates as Pinocchio’s guide and conscience; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivois The Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Keyit is the Honest Juan; Lorraine Braconominated for the Oscar Awards, is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evansis The Coachman.

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes (New episodes)

In She Hulk: Defender of Heroes from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters ( Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases related to the superhuman, goes through the life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powerful green giant over two meters tall.

The nine-episode series includes a host of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including, Mark Ruffalolike the Smart Hulk, Tim Rothas Emil Blonsky/Abomination, andBenedict Wong like Wong. The cast also hasGinger Gonzaga,Josh Segarra,Jameela Jamil,Jon Bass YRenee Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6 and 7), it features Jessica Gao as the main screenwriter.

Cars: adventures on the road

Cars: adventures on the road follows Lightning McQueen (voiced byOwen Wilson) and his best friend Mate (voiced byLarry the Cable Guy) as they head east to Radiator Springs on a cross-American road trip to reunite with Mater’s sister.

The series is produced by Marc Sondheimer and directed by Steve Purcell (episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (episodes 5, 6, and 9), and Brian Fee (episodes 3, 4, and 7). Composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

Growing

Created byBrie Larsonand Culture House,Growingis a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. The Disney Branded Television series uses narrative, experimentation and the documentary technique to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells her story.

The stories represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer compelling insights into adolescence and the social, family and internal difficulties young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode presents a young person, or “hero”, and their experience of growing up based on a very personal interview that narrates the childhood and adolescence of the protagonists. In addition to these interviews, creative cinematic recreations help bring its major turning points to life.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory29, a National Geographic Explorer and the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural history makers, takes viewers on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wilderness.

Using state-of-the-art filming technology, the Disney+ original seriesThe Adventures of Bertie Gregory, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and bringing the audience into every minute of the action. For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA award-winning filmmaker immerses himself in the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures that live in some of the most inhospitable places on the planet.

In this season, Bertie ventures into the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the largest congregation of whales ever filmed and comes face to face with buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this series of adventures, Bertie will take audiences on a breathtaking odyssey across the planet, showcasing the natural world at a time when he faces his greatest challenges.

The Disney Theme Parks, Experiences and Products division celebrates Disney+ Day:

The Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products division will join the celebration ofDisney+Daywith subscriber benefits including early access to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, celebratory photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights and much more.

In the framework of the celebration ofDisney+DayVisitors to the Disney theme parks will discover new ways to enrich their experience with special offers and fun experiences. On September 8, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will kick off the festivities with Disney+-inspired character encounters and photo opportunities.

My Disney Experience

Fans are invited to join the celebration digitally by taking selfie with Disney PhotoPass lenses from theDisney+Day. These new lenses will be available for a limited time to those celebrating in the park or across the US via Snapchat or the app. My Disney Experience.

Disneyland Paris will delight guests with new surprises including special entertainment, exclusive photo opportunities and blue-themed pastries on September 8. For more fun on the day, Disney+** subscribers with theme park tickets and reservations are invited for the first time to enter at 9:00 am (30 minutes before regular Disneyland Park opening hours in Paris) . Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate with visitors to the park on September 10.

Around the world, the Consumer Products, Games and Publishing division will also celebrate theDisney+Day. More details on how to join the celebration will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Additional benefits will be announced for those who subscribe before September 8.

This year, theDisney+DayIt will take place the day before the start of the “D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event” convention -presented by Visa- which will take place in Anaheim (California) from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Are you ready to enjoy this incredible event full of emotion? Don’t miss out on all the updates we’ll be posting on our website.



