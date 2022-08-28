Get back to the routine with battery with this Decathlon product

In our day to day, the mobile phone it has become an extension of our body. These types of devices have become in recent years a essential object for us and that we need to take wherever we go. This constant use means that on many occasions we stay No battery at a less indicated time, although thanks to this Decathlon new productyou no longer have to worry about this happening.

The French multinational stands out for the sale of sports products and equipment, on some occasions, it surprises by putting on sale certain items that are of great help in our daily lives, as is the case of this product that is destined to be one of the Best sellers from the Decathlon catalog over the next few months. All thanks to the twist that the experts of the French franchise have given in this portable battery.

Do not run out of battery on your return to the routine

Whether it’s during our vacations or during our working day, many people spend a lot of time away from home, and we rarely find a plug in which recharge the battery of our mobile device. But thanks to Decathlon we no longer have to worry about it, since this gadget is recharged with the solar panel that it includes, leaving all kinds of worries behind as it will recharge automatically as you go from one place to another.

East portable battery with foldable solar it is comfortable and light, and will allow you to use it in any situation. Your solar panel 15W It will recharge, even if you don’t realize it during your walks in nature, your days in the pool or your sunny days on the beach. This item has a USB output where you can recharge your mobile at any time. This connection has a maximum power of 20W and a maximum current of 5V.

Automatically charges in sunlight

A product that you can carry with you comfortably thanks to its dimensions when it is folded from 160 x 100 x 20mm and a really light weight of 0.6kg. So you can carry it in any backpack with little effort, charge your mobile when necessary and expose it to sunlight so that in a short time it will have its full battery again and ready for a new use.

Is portable battery with foldable solar panel It is called to revolutionize and make your day-to-day life easier, since you will not need an electrical connection to be able to recharge your mobile. For only €39.90 You can get this product at any physical Decathlon store or through its website.