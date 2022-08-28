George Miller, director of the ‘Mad Max’ saga: “In the end, everything is about surviving” | Culture

Beneath that funny and innocent look, the Australian George Miller (Chinchilla, Queensland, 77 years old) hides an exceptional imagination with a sinister side and an enormous narrative capacity. “Well, if that’s what I look like to you, you should meet my twin brother John,” he laughs. They are not twins, but for the first 22 years of their lives they did everything together as Siamese twins. They even studied Medicine side by side. “In our isolated rural childhood there was no television, only a cinema with matinees on Saturdays, so my greatest youthful entertainment was the stories that John told me. He is still very funny, and his mind, more analytical than mine, has allowed him to be a great specialist in sports medicine”.

Beside him, Tilda Swinton looks at him quizzically. The conversation about storytellers and hypnotic narrators is relevant because Miller promotes Three thousand years waiting for you, in which Swinton plays Alithea Binnie, a professor of Literature, a lonely scholar who, on a trip to Istanbul, rubs a small bottle from which a genie (Idris Elba) comes out. Of course, the genie grants her three wishes, although Alithea—which in classical Greek means truthful and refers to the goddess of truth—refuses her offer: such favors often end badly. To convince her of it, the genie decides to tell her old stories from her troubled past.

More information

The interview, before four journalists, was carried out in May, during the Cannes festival, when the promotion of a film that these days is released by almost everyone began (in Spain it will hit theaters next Friday 2). Subsequently, Miller would return to Australia, where on June 1 began the filming of furious, the prequel to Mad Max Fury Road, in which Anya Taylor-Joy plays in her youth the character that Charlize Theron embodied in the previous one. And she’s still there, alongside Chris Hemsworth, because filming was temporarily halted when Miller tested positive for covid.

His youthful appearance and his energy almost make one forget that he is 77 years old. His smile hides a devilish and eclectic mind: he is the filmmaker of madmax, but also that of Babe the Brave Pig, The Oil of Life, The Witches of Eastwick Or both Happy Feet. And he acknowledges that he is “meticulous”: Mad Max Fury Road it was shot in Namibia in 2012 and released in 2015; with furious will run more, because it will be released on May 24, 2024.

George Miller with Charlize Theron on the set of ‘Mad Max Fury Road’. Jasin Boland

Although before, Three thousand years waiting for you. “My whole life has been based on telling stories. Now, not all of them are fairy tales and I would dare to say that this one is not either, ”she points out. “I like stories, because with them you empathize with others and, in short, they help me live.” Alithea believes that every legend can be explained through logic and science, until the genius disarms her. “Myths are the tools with which humanity passed on knowledge for generations. I don’t believe in strange creatures or legends; On the other hand, I dedicate myself to the cinema [risa]. It’s funny, every story needs a narrator and an audience. Not all storytellers tell these legends in the same way, and each viewer understands it individually. Miller explains that once in South Africa they argued that Babe the brave little pig he was talking about apartheid with the dissection of some of its sequences. “And I couldn’t argue with him, because he was perfectly grounded even though it hadn’t even crossed my mind.”

Back to the fairy tale, Miller understands that this is one of the original ways of communication of the human being. “And it’s the format in which we tend to express ourselves. We have been through a pandemic, and the descriptions of the numerous medical heroics have been adapted to that narrative scheme. Like the records and the sports victories”, she reflects. “It works, it’s obvious.” And he takes up mythology in the conversation. “I have always been interested. Especially, the more pedagogical side of him. It answers a question that has always accompanied us: why? Mythologies and religions were born from it, and science tries to respond to it. In the end, it’s all about surviving.”

In Three thousand years waiting for you, in addition to the adventure of storytelling almost as a profession-passion that saves lives (for this reason, Miller sprinkles the footage with winks to Arabian Nights), Curiosity is defended as a vital motor. Between storytelling ability and curiosity, what is the Aussie’s favorite trait? “They can exist without the other, right. But when they ask me what is the most necessary tool to make good cinema, in fact, to face any vital task, there is no doubt: curiosity. And the best narratives germinate from it. The vitally dull people are the ones who have lost their curiosity.”

Although Miller has shot a handful of classics, he has never faced a superhero film. Is the genius of his latest work his first approach to these characters? “Of course, he flies and grows and shrinks as he pleases. [risa]. But I think the only superheroine here is the narration… Although you could classify the film in that genre.” He is more interested in delving into the state of mind of the recipient of the stories. “I have played with a certain detachment, as in Arabian Nights, in which the story reaches the viewer through the voice of the scholar, who in turn warns about the extraordinary that she is going to tell, and about the need for her audience to be open-minded. That predisposes, for example, the classic ‘Once upon a time…’. It is a fable about a genius at a time when we no longer believe in geniuses, when agnosticism triumphs in all its aspects”, he ventures. “That’s why, like every film director, I ask for some credulity from the audience.”

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, in ‘Three thousand years waiting for you’.

In much of his work, the landscape in which his protagonists move is post-apocalyptic, in the broad sense of the word: after a huge misfortune, how to face the subsequent challenges, how to consider a vital reconstruction? “That’s right, that goes even for The oil of life. Is that how you see life? “The drama, since the beginning of time, is born from something inherent to the human being, the conflict, a constant of the narrations, whatever the artistic format in which they are captured. And what goes together with the conflict? The fear. And there is no greater fear than facing life after someone or something has hit the board and thrown all the pieces, that post-apocalyptic time when less is nothing. Who saw the pandemic coming? Who had prepared us before her? No one, and we have had to adapt to the new times, invent explanations to calm our fears, which, on the other hand, is an ancient process in the future of humanity. It’s that flickering candle in a dark house in the deepest of night.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe