George Clooney’s most mafia car

George Clooney is not only the star of the best Hollywood movies, but he is also the owner of one of the best car collections. Inside it, we find a model that stands out for giving mafia and gangsta overtones to the actor’s garage. Slide and find out more!

August 27, 2022 11:57 p.m.

George Clooney he is notable for having worked both on television and on the big screen. Her role in the series ER was one of those who took him to stardom, and has come to act in films such as Gravity, Tomorrowland and Nonstop Love.. Furthermore, he has been deserving of 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes and a large number of nominations throughout his career.

His great successes in the seventh art have given him great rewards, and it is because he has an enviable garagewhere we find a wide variety of cars from jewelry vintage to modern and electric models. Some of his best vehicles are the Lexus LS, the Porsche GT3 RS and the Chevrolet Corvettejust to name a few.

In any case, there is a car that stands out for the mafia overtones it gives to the actor’s collection. Its about Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Convertible from 1993, one of the most iconic and striking models in which we have seen Clooney drive through the streets of Los Angeles. is a vehicle completely black and with great style and elegance.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Convertible count with one 3.6L 6-cylinder enginewhich produces a maximum power of 247 hp. In addition, it has an exclusive touch since only 930 copies of this Its value is estimated to be approximately 100 thousand dollarsa number not very worrying for one of the biggest stars of the cinema.

Clearly, the actor can indulge in all the luxuries he wants and drive whatever machines he pleases. It is not the first model of the German company that Clooney acquires, his wife had already given him a Porsche GT3RSso you must be a big fan of the brand.