George Clooney’s car smaller than a motorcycle

George Clooney invests his large salaries in his impressive garage, where we find a wide variety of cars from vintage models to some more modern ones. However, there is one of them that is distinguished by its practicality and very small size.

August 28, 2022 5:14 p.m.

George Clooney is positioned as one of the best actors in Hollywood, is worthy of 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes and countless nominations. She has worked both on television and in the series ER and in the cinema in films like Ocean’s Eleven, Gravity Y batman and robin. Currently, it is director and producer and one of his last productions was midnight sky.

The arrival of fame brought great fortunes to the actor and that is why it is estimated that his heritage is $500 million. Part of this large number is due to its impressive collection of carswhere we find a great variety of models from vintage even some more modern and technological ones like the Lexus LS or his Porsche GT3.

However, there is one vehicle that stands out from the rest and surprises anyone who sees it. Its about Tango T600EVwhich stands out for its practicality and small size since occupies 2.5 meters long and only 100 cm wideSo it is smaller than even some motorcycles. in this car only 2 passengers travelone in front and one in back, and it should be very easy to park.

Clooney is a fan of electric vehicles and that is why he was interested in this model and even he was the first to buy itAlso, I wanted it to be able to move from Los Angeles to Hollywood. The Tango T600 EV travels up to a top speed of 240km/h and mark a time 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/hgreat performance despite its small size.

This machine cost approx. 100 thousand dollars to the actor, becoming one of the cheapest models in his collection. George cares about the environment so driving a fuel-efficient car is very important to him.. Anyway Will it be comfortable to travel in such a small space?