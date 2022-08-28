From relieving dandruff to moisturizing: five benefits of using coconut oil on hair – Eme – 08/28/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The coconut oil It is rich in vitamin E and has antioxidant properties. It is not for nothing that it is a very popular component in hair treatments, as well as in shampoos and styling creams.

The list of benefits of this natural oil is immense, so much so that some celebrities have publicly stated that the coconut oil It is one of her best beauty secrets, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, the Kardashian clan and Blake Lively joins this list, who long ago said that she learned from her mother the trick of putting coconut oil on the ends before washing her hair and the results are evident, since the actress has one of the most beautiful and shiny hair in Hollywood

Many of the benefits of coconut oil when applying it to the hair, they will surprise you. These benefits will only be seen in people who have normal or dry hair, since the oil is made up of around 90% saturated fat and those who have oily hair will only increase the level of fat.

Photo: Pixabay

Split ends

With the example of Blake there is nothing more to add, the coconut oil helps your hair if you have split ends, you just have to put a little on the ends for 10 minutes and then rinse.

Helps curly hair

The oil can be used to control frizz and to define and control curls in thick or curly hair. You should only apply it to clean, damp hair in the middle and ends, as if it were a foam or gel.

Remedy for mild dandruff

The coconut oil It is known for its antibacterial role, while deeply nourishing the skin and ending dryness problems. It is recommended to use it for relaxing massages on the scalp, as it will stimulate it while relieving dryness and care for it, restoring its strength, eliminating dandruff and relieving itching.

sunscreen for hair

If, among all the preparations for a trip to the beach, you forgot the sunscreen for haircoconut oil is a good natural emergency alternative.

This oil penetrates deep into the hair and protects it during bathing in the sea by preventing impurities in the water, such as iodine, from reaching the fiber. The salt water will slide off thanks to the greasy film left by the oil, so the damaging effects of salt and chlorine will be much less.

As a moisturizing treatment

Like the example of split ends, but for those with more damaged and dry hair, in addition to giving it the variation that it is left to act for longer.

It is placed in a container, the oil is heated and when it is liquid, it is applied from the middle to the ends. Leave it for an hour or hour and a half, depending on the porosity of the hair, and finish by washing the hair.