from Malgioglio to the comparison with Mario Rui, irony is rampant on Twitter

The session of transfer market summer is about to end. Thursday 1 September at the Grand Hotel in Rimini the curtain will fall on the market and the teams of A league are committed to looking for the latest additions to throw themselves definitively into the 2022/2023 season which began on 13 August. And in Italy the spotlight is all on Naples where it is rumored to arrive Cristiano Ronaldoinstead of Victor Osimhen. The Portuguese talent divides the fans and on the web theirony on the possible Neapolitan blow.









Cristiano Ronaldo wants the Champions









Cristiano Ronaldoof course, she does not want to be an illustrious absentee of the next one Champions League. And so his agent Jorge Mendes, in a really hot summer, knocked on the top clubs in half of Europe trying to place his client. An operation that, however, despite the undisputed skills of the best scorer in history, is encountering many obstacles. And so in the last few hours the hypothesis of a partnership that divides football fans and lovers has taken off: Cristiano Ronaldo – Naples. At the moment there are no official confirmations, but according to market experts the negotiation is underway and could close in the next few hours.









The social reaction

















The last seasons of Cristiano Ronaldo, however, make more than one Neapolitan fan turn up their noses. On Twitter there are many who consider the sacrifice of Victor Osimhen too big a gamble, if not a mistake. But the fans, as often happens, are divided. Many, in fact, still have the Portuguese talent in their eyes and are also very attracted by the amount that Napoli could collect in the exchange of attackers (about 130 million), which could be reinvested in the next market windows to make the even more competitive team in Italy and Europe. But in addition to the chirps that analyze the situation, in the last few hours theirony of social media.









The social irony

















Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter so it becomes Christian Malgioglio, now landed at Capodichino airport to support medical examinations. But he doesn’t stop there. Because many also make fun of the fact that in the Neapolitan team there is already a pure and crystalline talent “Made in Portugal”. Mario Rui he thus becomes the greatest Portuguese footballer of any era, compared to the “simple” Cristiano Ronaldo.

















And for those who think further there is also room for a reference to the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti. The Tuscan coach in his career has always placed the interest of his team and results before the great personalities. And so in the past he was accused of having done away with important elements such as Mauro Icardi at Inter or Francesco Totti at Rome and here is also an unpublished audio of Spalletti who would be proud to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s career end in Naples. , followed by a laughing sadistic laugh.

















Irony rages. And in a few days we will know if Cristiano Ronaldo will really come under the orders of Mr. Spalletti …















Last updated: Sunday 28 August 2022, 3:33 pm













