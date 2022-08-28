From “Hunter Plan” to prey • La Nación

Our Creole Steven Spielberg who these days is involved in the ‘Hunter Plan’ for crime, the same crime that in recent months has been troubling Neivans in a worrying way, reminds me of the news about the poacher who only found his skull and pieces of his pants, after being devoured by a pride of lions in the Kruger National Park, in South Africa, turning from hunter to prey.

Yes, I am talking about our Bob Constructor, the same one who is opening holes in all the streets of Neiva without having available resources to finish the works that he started with the loan of 60 billion pesos, approved by the “honorable” Councilors who we have, those who are more greased than mechanical, and who are about to approve another more than 40 billion pesos, because the previous one “mecate” it in little things. That same one who started a plan called “Hunter” and who now walks through the streets and discos hunting lions, but that strategy has not even served him to catch the rats that walk like Pedro around his house stealing with an armed hand on board of motorcycles.

Super Gorky :D, those prey that he has tried to hunt at the point of visits and handshakes, are devouring the security of those of us who inhabit this city. And it is that, according to the latest studies, the theft rates have increased by more than 30% compared to the year 2021, the vast majority carried out by criminals who, on motorcycles and with armed forces, intimidate and snatch the belongings of their victims, who at best just end up scared, because otherwise; they are dragged, beaten and even wounded with knives and firearms.

To the previous figures, the increase in homicides is added, since in just one week up to 5 murders can be counted in different events. Although that does not seem to worry the Secretary of Government Faiver Hoyos, who says that these crimes, on the contrary, have been reduced so far this year, and that theft “has only increased by 10% nothing more.” Someone tell the official that he has to leave the office more so that he realizes the reality of what is happening in the city of Neiva, just to give an example: this Friday night, the employees were robbed of a well-known fast food establishment (Cubanitos) in the sector of 7 Agosto, by men who arrived on motorcycles and with firearms.

This scourge is so worrying, that not even the Mayor himself is saved from the knockdowns that hit him from the other form of theft called Neiva Council Corporation, and as the saying goes, it fits well here; “thief who robs a thief, has 100 years of forgiveness”. Don’t let the same thing happen to the poacher from South Africa, and he ends up being the prey with “pimps” over his head.