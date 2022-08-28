France imposes limitations against tourist saturation

With the resumption of tourism, France has launched initiatives to avoid the saturation of some sites, such as the obligation to reserve at points on the coast, the imposition of daily quotas for visitors or even “anti-advertising”.

The most mediated action was the limitation, for the first time this summer, of the visit to the Calanques de Marseille in the Mediterranean, a place of privileged marine biodiversity, by means of compulsory reserves.

With tourism gradually recovering its 2019 levels, several sites face an uncontrollable influx of visitors and apply techniques that until now were thought to be reserved for cities like Venice or Barcelona.

The sometimes short-lived success of some places was propelled by tour guides, popular movies and digital influencers.

To deal with “exaggerated tourism” there are “two solutions,” anthropologist Jean-Didier Urbain tells AFP: “prohibition or regulation.”

The outright banning of a site like Maya Bay in Thailand, victim of the success of the film “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio, is not yet on the agenda in France.

Regulation can take different forms, starting with mandatory reserves.

“Museums were the first to adopt this type of regulation,” says Urbain. “And this is getting into customs, we’re heading into this kind of thing.”

The Compagnie d’Alps, owner of the Astérix and Futuroscope amusement parks, is testing the compulsory reservation system in its parks abroad, while in France it has seen a 20% increase in influx this year, compared to with 2019, its director, François Fassier, told AFP.

Regulation can also be done in the form of quotas.

The island of Porquerolles, in the south of France, established a limit of 6,000 daily visitors from July 2021.

The island of Bréhat, in Brittany (northwest), which receives more than five thousand people on certain summer days in its 3 km², when it only has 400 inhabitants in normal time, has not yet established quotas but has begun to count its visitors and measure its impact this summer.

“anti-advertising”

“Dissuasion is also practiced with the new term ‘demarketization’, which discourages going on certain days” to a place, says Jean-Didier Urbain.

The municipality of Crozon, also in Brittany, has 7,600 inhabitants in winter but is home to 30,000 in summer and tries in vain to dissuade tourists from traveling to a cove considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe and which is now closed to the public.

Mayor Patrick Berthelot told AFP in 2021 that he does “anti-advertising” for the beach.

Another solution, he adds, is “dispersion”, with “a spatial deconcentration that diversifies the places of attraction or temporary deconcentration”.

Le Network des Grandes Sites de France, which brings together tourist areas such as Mont Saint Michel, promotes out-of-season visits and parallel circuits in other less crowded sites.

world recovery

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) chose “Rethinking Tourism” as the theme for its world day at the end of September.

The entity notes a “strong rebound” in the sector in the first five months of the year, led by Europe with a 350% increase in international arrivals compared to the same period in 2021, and America (+112%).

apps

Already in the past, in an effort to combat the saturation of some very popular tourist spots, Airbnb announced a new feature to encourage users to search by type of trip, rather than by destination.

The goal is for consumers to look for places other than the most crowded, such as Venice, Paris or the main cities of the United States, said those responsible for the platform.

Airbnb now offers a wide set of categories to choose from, such as “beach”, “national parks” or “iconic cities”, with various destinations, at various prices, in different countries.