Fortnite: why it is worth starting the Battle Royale as a rookie in 2022 | hack | apps | applications | games | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite He is about to turn five. Currently, the Epic Games Battle Royale is going through Chapter 3 Season 3, so we talk about a lot of history behind it. This leaves the community wondering if it’s even worth starting the game as a newbie. What can you expect from the platform? Isn’t it too late to just start gaining experience?

The first thing to note is that the learning curve of Fortnite It is similar to any other video game. There is nothing that is particularly difficult and you will require practice. Also, in recent years, developers have introduced and modified many mechanics and other aspects for newbies. They have modified skill-based matchmaking to help players enjoy the game and introduced Zero Build mode for non-build matches.

FORTNITE | What to know about matchmaking

The Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) was updated to retain new players. Previously, matchmaking used to be based on season level and sometimes left the game unbalanced. The developers have now introduced a new mechanic that assesses a player’s overall performance and matches them accordingly.

Now whenever players enter a match, they only have bots or players of the same caliber in their lobby. There are some criticisms of the system according to the veterans, but as a newbie you will have balanced games.

FORTNITE | About Zero Build mode

One thing that has always discouraged new players from starting Fortnite is the construction. While it’s an exciting new concept, new players often feel inept when they see others building structures in a matter of seconds.

with the mode Zero Build, new players can enjoy Battle Royale without the stress of building and moving forward like any other shooter. If you’re just starting out and want a classic shooter game, this mode will get you out of frustration.

