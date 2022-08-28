Fortnite: what are the worst weapons in Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite is characterized by its varied extravagant arsenal. The developers of Epic Games have tried to make a balance between firearms so that the games are as fair as possible; however, the community knows how to detect which ones are really worthwhile and which others are useless.

As we approach the fifth anniversary of Fortnite, let’s take a look at the weapons we consider to be the worst in battle royale. It’s true that some weapons are more useful than others in the right hands, but there are others that just aren’t worth a shot in your inventory unless you’re really desperate to defend yourself.

FORTNITE | The worst weapons in Battle Royale

The crossbow was introduced in Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2. It first had the name of Cupid’s Crossover but later it became simply Crossbow. With a damage of less than 70 per shot and a rate of fire of less than one shot per second. The worst thing is that it has a falling effect, which makes it useless at long range.

The Suppressed SMG is a unique weapon in Fortnite. It comes with a built-in suppressor that masks the sound of gunshots at long ranges. In theory, this sounds like the perfect tool for stealth play, but that’s not entirely true for its low damage.

With a rate of fire of less than one shot per second, the Hand Cannon is one of the slowest firing weapons in Fortnite. However, what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in damage. However, the weapon is not a good choice due to the recoil, seven-round magazine, and miserable rate of fire.

The Charge Shotgun is a problem for close range engagements. The charge time puts the player in constant danger, as well as the terrible rate of fire of 0.85. A professional may well take advantage of the circumstances, but you’d better leave this shotgun on the battlefield.

