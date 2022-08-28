Fortnite: Is the original 2017 map back? Several leaks point to this big change

The actual season 3 of Fortnite ends in just under a month, and data miners are starting to spread rumors and leaks about the content of the next episode of today’s most famous Battle Royale. One of them, Hypex, recently opted for a “100% return to the past” next season.which includes an arsenal of weapons taken directly from Chapter 1 of the game, such as the TEC-9 pistol, the SCAR-H or the legendary double-pump shotguns.

The reason for a season that would be based entirely on nostalgia would come from the coincidence with the anniversary of Fortnite, since the Battle Royale is about to turn off its fifth anniversary. For the occasion, the developers invented a kind of “best of” season, interweaving the best aspects of all the previous seasons and bringing them all together in one season as the culmination of everything that Battle Royale has achieved so far.

If next season is full of throwback for BR’s 5th anniversary as the leaks suggest, I hope they replace most of the current loot pool with *some* of these for a limited time at least.. It would actually make it one of the most fun seasons IMO pic.twitter.com/h5W9x3BB0o — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2022

A return to the original map?

It’s hard to imagine how a “special nostalgia” season could work without the return of the old map, which made Fortnite world famous in its first few months of life. An arsenal made up of ancient weapons would not be enough to immerse yourself in the first few seasons of Fortnite, and we think it would take at least the return of several cities from Chapter 1 to really give us tremendous nostalgia.

As a reminder, the community strongly requests a return to the old Fortnite map, before each new season. Many fans believe that a return to “classic” Fortnite would bring back the offbeat hype of Battle Royale in its first year of existence.

The problem with this theory is that other rumors (shared by reputable data miners) suggest an upcoming season with the Marvel Universe as the main attraction. However, it seems a bit far-fetched to base an entire season on mixing old Fortnite and Marvel. The coexistence between these two central themes seems unlikely, although if we start to see the collaborations of the game, the title opened the season with nothing more and nothing less than Thanos and his gauntlet.