Former WWE superstar debuts in the latest recordings of IMPACT Wrestling

A former WWE superstar made his debut this Friday at the IMPACT Wrestling recordings.

This Friday, IMPACT Wrestling held in Dallas, Texas, the first round of recordings that will be held this weekend. These will be broadcast in the weekly episodes of the AXS TV company every Thursday. During taping, a former WWE Superstar made her IMPACT debut.

Golden Mask (known in WWE as Gran Metalik) was present in Dallas to fight for the first time in his career in IMPACT Wrestling. The Mexican faced Alex Zayne in a match that he ended up winning.

During his time in the McMahon company, the current Golden Mask was Champion 24/7, although he opted on some occasions for the WWE Couples Championship as part of Lucha House Party. After a time where he lost a lot of prominence, he asked for his release from the company and was released from his contract a few months later, specifically in November 2021.

