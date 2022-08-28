Ford’s decision that many feared is now official

Ford is in the process of restructuring. The North American brand needs to look to the future, in which the transition to electrification is a necessity. And as pointed Reutersthe brand contemplates 3,000 layoffs in the coming years to favor this transition. The manufacturer intends to recycle skills, getting rid of the least necessary and reinforcing the company with new talents who control, above all, new technologies.

Ford prepares 3,000 layoffs in its transition process

A decision that has already been made since last March, when it was announced that Ford would be divided into several sections: Model and for electrical and software, Blue for the conventional and recreational range, Pro for industrial, Credit for loans, Drive for mobility, and Lincoln as an independent brand. A restructuring in which it was already anticipated that there would be people who would lose their jobs. Jim Farley, Ford CEO, You already predicted this problem then.

The information published by Reuters comes from an email that would have been sent from the noble floor of Fordwritten by Jim Farley Y Bill Ford, in which the dismissal of 2,000 permanent workers and another 1,000 subcontracted workers was announced. A decision that, according to the email, is motivated because Ford would not be in a position to compete with other brands right now.

There will also be new hires to enrich the technology division

Most of these layoffs will take place in North America and in the India. Ford will dispense with the most unnecessary jobs that will not be needed in the short, medium and long term. However, they announce numerous hiring of personnel for the development of software and new technologies. Likewise, 3,000 layoffs is not as negative a figure as the 8,000 that Bloomberg had announced.