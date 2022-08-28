For this reason, Pokémon did not choose Leonardo Di Caprio as Ash’s voice actor.

Pokémon decided to keep Ash’s original voice thanks to its child audience.

The first Pokémon movie was a huge box office success after it was initially released in Japan in 1998. Later, this first installment was brought to theaters in the United States with an English version by Norman Grossfield as producer. Although at first Leonardo DiCaprio was contemplated to interpret the voice of Ash, the producer decided not to do it and this new version dubbed into English had another cast, where Veronica Taylor was chosen to give life to the character of Ash Ketchumwhile the script was adapted from the original Japanese version.

To get into context, at the time the Pokémon movie was filmed, the actor was actually at the peak of his career thanks to his great performance as Jack Dawson in 1997’s Titanic. The international recognition he gained from this role, Despite having their respective breakthroughs in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, it marked his transformation from a Hollywood superstar. And from then on, he was considered one of the best-known and highest-paid actors in the world, where he has participated in live-action movies and countless feature films. However, to date he has not lent his voice to an animated film and it turns out that he was almost nothing to do it.

The director of Pokémon decided not to include DiCaprio in the first Pokémon movie

But why wasn’t DiCaprio cast? The answer is quite simple. As CBR reports, during an episode of The Big Hit Show podcast, it came out that Leonardo DiCaprio was wanted for the voice of Ash in the first Pokémon movie. So while looking for a studio to distribute the feature film, a production staffer approached Grossfeld with the idea of ​​DiCaprio playing Ash in the English version. In this sense, it seemed like a very close possibility, since the studio was fully sure of getting the actor’s participation. However, as Alexx Pappademas, the host of the podcast, explained, the director of Pokémon immediately rejected the proposal. This is what happened, in the words of Pappademas:

“It is not clear if he [DiCaprio] He might have been tempted to play Ash in this movie, but it wouldn’t have mattered in any case because Norman says he said no to DiCaprio at that meeting. Because, in Norman’s opinion, someone else doing the voice would have been weird for the kids who had gotten used to Ash sounding like he did on the show. Pokémon had become so big and so fast that the addition of Leonardo DiCaprio – a person you generally want to be in a movie if you’re making it, and he’s available – would have made it less important. Norman ended up striking a distribution deal with Warner Bros.”

Of course, Grossfeld was correct in saying that Pokémon was a big, established franchise in its own right. So that it was not necessary to bring such a renowned actor to give him popularity. Even DiCaprio’s voice is so different from Ash’s that changing it so radically for the dub would have been counterproductive. In fact, Ash has always been played by women in his English versions., due to his delicate voice with high tones. Although the adult audience already knows DiCaprio’s voice from other interpretations of it, for children it would have been much more difficult to relate it to her favorite character. So despite the actor’s popularity, Grossfeld had other plans for Pokémon.

On the other hand, it is difficult to know if the acclaimed actor would have agreed to play Ash, although it is amusing that he was initially considered to be part of the project. Meanwhile, after the recent combination of Buzz Lightyear into Pixar’s Lightyear and the revelation that Chris Pratt will play Mario in one of his animations, it could mean that Grossfeld no longer makes the argument for voice changes and success on its own. Same from Pokemon. In fact, he questions whether this decision in the past was the best and whether in the present it would be beneficial if the participation of an actor with great influence would really make the performance more original.

The possibility of having a lesser-known actor to take the original voice will always be there, but at the time, the director felt that the children had to keep the version of Ash they already knew.