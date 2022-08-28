Flood of Spanish cinema, Avatar or Spielberg, to the rescue of the autumn box office

With the box office so far this year at 65% of the average collected between 2015 and 2019, according to data from the consulting firm Comscore, fall It could be the lifeline of theaters in 2022 and brings a barrage of Spanish cinema, sequels to Black Panther and Avatar, the Marilyn ‘Blonde’ biopic or the latest from Spielberg and David O. Russell.

The last quarter is usually reserved for the most powerful Spanish cinema and among the most anticipated this year are the new works of Paco León, Carlos Vermut, Alberto Rodríguez, Jaime Rosales, Carlota Pereda, Isaki Lacuesta or the directing debut of Juan Diego Botto, with Penelope Cruz as the protagonist.

SEPTEMBER: FROM PACO LEÓN TO ANA DE ARMAS IN ‘BLONDE’

In September Paco León will premiere, in theaters and later on Netflix, his free and contemporary version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Rainbow’, starring Dora Postigo, while Alberto Rodríguez will offer his vision of the mass escape from Barcelona’s Modelo prison in 1977 in ‘Model 77’, with Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez leading the cast.

‘In the margins’, un film about evictions, it is the debut feature by Juan Diego Botto, with a leading lady and luxury producer, Penélope Cruz. Y ‘Oswald the forger’, a documentary by Kike Maíllo about Oswald Aulstia Bach, a Catalan artist persecuted by the FBI for one of the biggest art forgery plots in recent decades.

Also this month, long-awaited international titles arrive, such as ‘Do not worry dear’a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde (‘Supernerds’), with two of the most acclaimed young actors of the moment, Florence Pugh and the versatile Harry Styles.

David Cronenberg will present his disturbing and dystopian ‘Crimes of the future’, in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux perform a live body surgery show with Kristen Stewart in the background. And Ana de Armas will demonstrate her Marilyn’s talents in blonde, the adaptation of the biography of Joyce Carol Oates.

Sony proposes an extended version of the blockbuster ‘Spiderman no way home’ to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the superhero. And a musical pearl, ‘Moonagedaydream’, documentary on the figure and legacy of David Bowie, directed by Brett Morgen.

OCTOBER: ALICE GOULD, DWAYNE JOHNSON OR THE ‘HALLOWEEN’ SAGA

Bárbara Lennie will play Alice Gould, the researcher admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the novel ‘The crooked lines of God’ (1979), which Oriol Paulo takes to the screen. And Nahuel Pérez Biscayart will play Ramón González, a survivor of the Bataclan attacks, in ‘One year, one night’, by Isaki Lacuesta, which competed at the Berlinale.

Jaime Rosales has Anna Castillo in his seventh feature film, ‘Wild Sunflowers’about a young mother who is looking for love and fights to protect her children and Carlota Pereda talks about harassment in ‘little pig’, a feature debut that debuted at Sundance.

Also released in October adaptation of ‘The skin of the drum’ by Arturo Pérez Reverte and a road comedy by Álex de la Iglesia, ‘The fourth passenger’, with Blanca Suárez, Alberto San Juan and Ernesto Alterio.

From the United States comes a new installment of the horror saga ‘Halloween’, the second directed by David Gordon Green and in which he once again features the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis. And also Dwayne Johnson’s foray into the DC Comics universe with ‘Black Adam’, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Another Spaniard, Javier Bardem, will voice the protagonist of the animated film ‘Lilo, my friend the crocodile’, while Viola Davis will be an African warrior in the historical epic ‘The Woman King’ and Saoirse Ronan -the Jo from ‘Little Women’- will investigate a multiple murder with Sam Rockwell in the middle of a Hollywood production in ‘Look how they run’.

In addition, Prime Video will release ‘Argentina 1985’, a film by Santiago Miter starring Ricardo Darín about the investigation of the crimes of the military dictatorship.

NOVEMBER: SPIELBERG, THE WEINSTEIN OR ‘BLACK PANTHER’ CASE

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie or Robert de Niro are just some of the names of the stellar cast of ‘Amsterdam’. The new film by David O. Russell (‘The Bright Side’, ‘The Great American Swindle’) is a story about three friends involved in a secret plot in 1930s America.

Spielberg will premiere ‘The Fabelmans’, a film inspired by his own childhood, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Russell Crowe will play boxer Jem Belcher in ‘The forging of a champion’ and Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will be the New York Times journalists who uncovered the Weinstein scandal in ‘At Discover’.

The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ also arrives in November, as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as ‘Hello Holmes’ 2with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a Victorian key.

As for Spanish cinema, it will be the month of Carlos Vermut with ‘Manticore’, a story “of love and monsters”; Rodrigo Sorogoyen with the rural thriller ‘As bestas’; Pillar Palomero with ‘The motherly’, his second film after the success of ‘The girls’ or Cesc Gay with the urban choral comedy ‘Stories not to tell’.

already in december and with the last throes of autumn will come the sequel to ‘Full train’ of Santiago Segura, the new horror film by Jaume Balagueró, ‘Venus’, or the expected new installment of ‘Avatar’, set more than a decade after the first film.

They are also expected in the coming months, but their final date has not yet been set, the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, triangle of sadness by Ruben Östlund or some of those who will compete in Venice, such as Bones and all by Luca Guadagnino ‘tar’ by Todd Field, or ‘Bard’ of Iñárritu.