First roles that very famous actors and actresses wish we would forget

Being a Hollywood star is not an easy task, as it requires a lot of effort and dedication (apart from luck) to stand out at work and aspire to important roles.

Although there are some exceptions, in general, an interpreter does not reach the top overnight, often having to start with small roles in somewhat mediocre productions.

That is why when they reach stardom they prefer that no one remember them for those unfortunate roles and they keep the highlights of their filmographies.

Today, in Hobby Consoles, we review some leading roles that very famous actors and actresses wish we would forget.

DREW BARRYMORE

Already as a child Drew Barrymore began to become very popular in the 80s with films like ET the alien, Fire Eyes either cat’s eyesto establish herself as the actress she is today.

But around that time of beginnings he had a role that he would want us all to forget. A 1986 tape titled Adventures in Toyland which Drew Barrymore starred alongside another future famous actor, Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Clive Donner, this adaptation of Victor Herbert’s operetta removes most of its score and features new musical numbers by Leslie Bricusse for Barrymore and co-stars, a role with which the actress was really uncomfortable (well, and the rest of the cast too, why fool ourselves).

Liev Schreiber

Another of the actors who would like to forget their first roles is Liev Schreiber, a well-known performer, among other things, for the Ray Donovan series.

The then theater actor made the leap to the big screen with A Crazy Day, a 1994 film starring Steve Martin, Rita Wilson, Madeline Kahn, Juliette Lewis, Anthony LaPaglia and Adam Sandler.

Schreiber plays a trans character, Chris, who gets involved in a series of mishaps that bring the other characters together during a hectic Christmas.

Although for his frenetic script, where things like Schreiber dancing a foxtrot with Martin, Kahn rapping while trapped in an elevator and Sandler dressed in a gondolier costume while playing the ukulele are mixed.

ROSE MCGOWAN

Among the first roles that the performers would like us to forget are the beginnings of Rose McGowan, an actress well known for the series charmed and for participating in films like planet terrorriver screamamong other.

But among his first jobs is the forgettable role he had in Bio-Dome, a comedy directed by Jason Bloom that had actors like Pauly Shore or Stephen Baldwin in its cast.

McGowan plays the moody Denise, oddly enough the smartest character in the entire film. The script doesn’t give McGowan much to do beyond looking sassy and showing malevolent looks, where she goes unnoticed..

Courtney Cox

Definitely friends It was the big hit for which Courteney Cox became especially famous, to which was added the horror saga scream.

But within his artistic beginnings he has a few resounding failures, among them an adventure film titled The treasure of Saint Luke.

Fortunately for her, her role in this film was reduced to a scene in which she plays a waitress in a restaurant.

Nevertheless, the sequence was somewhat chaotic and absurd, where at a certain point his character collides with anotherso it’s a role Courteney Cox wouldn’t want anyone to remember.

DAVID ARQUETTE

Courteney Cox’s ex-husband also has a pretty forgettable start to his acting career. Very popular for participating in the Scream saga, David Arquette appeared in moderately well-regarded films, such as Beautiful Girls.

within their nefarious first roles this gray knighta horror film starring Corbin Bernsen, Adrian Pasdar, Ray Wise, Cynda Williams, Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Sheen, among others.

Its plot revolves around a curse that reanimates Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War for an undead army determined to conquer both sides of the conflict.

David Arquette participated in this film along with his brother Alexis Arquette, although neither of them have a particularly outstanding role, where David’s character has a brief scene where he takes his own life when confronting the undead soldiers.

NEVE CAMPBELL

Speaking of Scream actors, its leading lady Neve Campbell is not exempt from having papers I wish people would forget.

Among his cinematic beginnings is the horrific horror film The cemeterywhose plot follows a scientist and a policeman who are on the trail of a huge rat with the power to destroy and with the power to heal that devours the humans who roam its lair located under a cemetery.

Campbell has a supporting role playing a deputy who joins the hunt for the gnawing monster. Seeing the actress take on a man in a filthy rat suit didn’t exactly get Campbell’s career off the ground.. Fortunately for her, better projects came after her.

So far our review of these leading roles that very famous actors and actresses wish we would forget. If you want to know more cinephile curiosities, here we leave you these actors and actresses who went to stars and stayed at the gates.