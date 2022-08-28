fine to Kim Kardashian for wasting water

The water crisis situation affecting the whole world is overt, with worrying numbers and data at historic lows. The scorching temperatures, the constant and prolonged rainfall deficit are just some of the consequences of the increasingly alarming climate change. A shortage of water that has led local administrations to declare the state of water suffering and to invite citizens to change their habits for a conscious, rational and correct use of drinking water by everyone. Even California, currently struggling with one of the worst droughts in its historyis in full emergency but not all have respected the restrictions imposed. Among these, as revealed by the Los Angeles Times even some celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, her sister Kourtney, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone.

Three years after State Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 2021, California is facing the worst drought since 1800. As a result, on June 1, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which supplies many affluent towns in San Fernando Valley, including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Westlake Village, has established a number of restrictions to reduce water consumption by at least 50% including restricting outdoor irrigation to one day per week for only eight minutes.

According to what was revealed by the Los Angeles Times in recent days, “reports of over-consumption” have been sent to over 2,000 citizens including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Dwyane Wade and Sylvester Stallone who allegedly “exceeded their monthly quota of available water by more than 150%”. Comedian Kevin Hart, for example, was fined for consuming 519 percent more water than his budget in June alone.

In fact, sanctioned citizens, as stated in the notices, “are required to adhere to the reductions in the use of water and the conservation measures in force due to this emergency” and will have to install devices that limit their use in their properties. water. Basketball star Dwyane Wade, who surpassed his limit by as much as 1,400%, attributed the waste to “a pool problem”. With a statement issued to The Times from his lawyer, Stallone said he overstepped the boundaries because of his property’s “500 old trees”, which if not watered properly, could die. “My client has approached the situation responsibly and proactively,” he said, “so I am confident that my client will not be unfairly identified in the story because he is a famous person.” From the Kardashians no statement on the matter, but they could trade the “oversight” by exploiting their media power to raise awareness on the issue (and perhaps avoid private jets for a while).

