Find the word “SUN” in the alphabet soup; Few have achieved it – Teach me about Science

We have brought a riddle special visual for you, put your great skills to the test and become the champion of internet challenges. We encourage you to improve your abilities every day with visual games, you can participate in logical and mathematical puzzles, crosswords, brain teasers or word searches as in this case.

Alphabet soups are one of the favorites for thousands of Internet users, as they quickly become a trend on social networks like Facebook and Instagram. Don’t miss this opportunity to devour this magnificent alphabet soup and meet the objective before the rest of the players. We wish you much success!

It is convenient to mention that you should not get distracted since you only have a few seconds on the clock, you must be successful before the time runs out, otherwise you will not have a second chance.

GET TO SOLVE THE LETTER SOUP AT THE FIRST TIME

What is the word you must find? Sun

In how much time? less than 7 seconds

Do you need more time? Well, it is not possible, we warn you that you would only have one chance, although we know that you do not need it because your skills are very well sharpened and you achieved the objective of this visual challenge.

Taking advantage of the fact that the protagonist of this alphabet soup was the word SUN let us tell you some curiosities about our King Star:

It is 109 times larger than Earth.

It travels at 220 km per second.

At the end of its life it will become a white dwarf.

Sunlight takes 8 minutes to reach Earth.

It is estimated that it is 5,000 years old.

It is an almost perfect sphere, a phenomenon rarely seen in nature.

It is mainly composed of hydrogen and helium.

Where is the word “SUN” hidden in the alphabet soup?

Look at the image.