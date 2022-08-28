FIFA appoints “Normalizing Commission” for El Salvador

The body announced the composition of the committee to take the reins of Salvadoran soccer, due to its institutional crisis

Almost a month after the letter sent by FIFA announced that he would appoint a “Normalizing Commission” to resolve the issues that led to the salvadoran soccer to an unprecedented institutional crisis, the body that governs world football has communicated again. In a letter dated August 27, 2022 and sent to the email of the communications department of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT), FIFA announces the composition of what they call “regularization committee” to manage, as the highest authority, football in The Savior.

This committee will be made up of four people, and according to sources of ESPNthey do not come from the established structures of the salvadoran soccer. The chairman of the committee will be Humberto Saenz Sailor. He is a 48-year-old lawyer, with a doctorate in private law from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the Dr. José Matías Delgada University, currently a partner in a law firm. Saenz Sailor will be accompanied by Fernando Arguello Tellez, Louis Segovia Y Henry Orellana. These will have to be ratified by passing what the letter calls “a suitability test” to be carried out by the Commission for Control of the FIFA.

FIFA formed a four-person committee to run Salvadoran soccer. AP Photo

The letter describes the functions of the regularization committee that, adds the letter, will perform the same for twelve months. The date determined for the termination of this committee is August 29, 2023. Assuming that FIFA and Concacaf consider that the purpose for which it was established has been fulfilled. The tasks, as specified in the letter, will be the following:

Manage daily activity FESFUT ;

Thoroughly review the statutes of the FESFUT (and other regulations if necessary) and ensure that they fully comply with the requirements contained in the Statutes of the FIFA and Concacaf before submitting them for approval by the Congress of the FESFUT ;

Execute a comprehensive audit of the company’s finances FESFUT to establish the current financial situation of the entity and implement mechanisms and processes that guarantee good financial governance practices;

Establish an ideal structure for the correct management of development funds that provide the FIFA and Concacaf, in a way that enables the due investment of these in the salvadoran soccer ;

Organize and conduct elections to the Executive Committee of the FESFUT for a term of four years, solely in accordance with the new statutes of the FESFUT.

The activity of salvadoran soccer detained since July 15, the date on which the prosecutor’s office of that country raided the facilities of the FESFUT and that, contrary to what is accepted by the statutes of the FIFAa State Disciplinary Court suspended almost all the members of the executive committee of the FESFUT. Again FIFA responded with the threat of suspension salvadoran soccer if the regularization committee installed by the Sports Institute (INDES) was not dissolved. This committee barely functioned for two days and that’s when FIFA communicated what is known today: the installation of a regularization committee.