Fasting apple cider vinegar: These are the myths and truths of the miracle drink | Health | Magazine

Apple cider vinegar is the fermented juice of crushed apples that contains acetic acid and other necessary nutrients such as vitamins B and C. Although it is popularly used in salad dressings or for cooking, there are those who decide to take it on an empty stomach as a “shot”. to incorporate all its nutrients quickly.

Several celebrities who consume it attribute miraculous benefits to it. Among them: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Fox, among others.

Apple cider vinegar has a long history as a home remedy. For years it has been used to treat ailments such as sore throats and varicose veins. However, most of these powers attributed to him have not been proven by science and remain as myths.

Homemade recipe with vinegar to eliminate dandruff

Photo: HeikeRau

According to nutrition graduate Emilia Sosa, until now the only verifiable benefit of apple cider vinegar is that, thanks to its acetic acid content, it improves the use of iron present in plant-based foods, El Tiempo publishes.

However, in recent years some researchers have begun to take a closer look at the possible contributions of this type of vinegar.

benefits of apple cider vinegar

It has a high content of healthy substances: researchers believe that acetic acid promotes health. Similarly, the liquid has among its ingredients potassium, amino acids and antioxidants that are essential for the proper functioning of the body.

Reduces abdominal fat: A study conducted by the University of Medical Sciences in Israel showed that consuming apple cider vinegar and supplementing it with exercise routines helps lose belly fat. It is clear that the liquid by itself does not make you lose weight, but by practicing exercises and taking care of your meals, the person loses weight by getting their metabolism to speed up.

Research by the American Diabetes Association suggests that vinegar can improve insulin sensitivity, Photo: laflor

Regenerates and improves the condition of the skin: The skin is naturally acidic, so the topical use of apple cider vinegar could help balance its natural pH, improving its protective barrier.

Many young people claim to use this concentrated liquid to treat skin infections, acne, improve the condition of the skin and prevent aging.

Reduces blood sugar levels: Research by the American Diabetes Association suggests that vinegar can improve insulin sensitivity by 19-34% during a carbohydrate-rich meal and significantly lower blood sugar and insulin response.

There are people who take it directly in the form of a drink, however, health professionals recommend diluting 1 or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with at least 200 ml of water at room temperature.

In addition, it is important to note that due to its acidity, the daily and long-term intake of apple cider vinegar could damage the enamel of the teeth, the esophagus and the digestive system.

We recommend these news

The best uses of vinegar at home

How to use white vinegar for skin fungus

These are the benefits of using apple cider vinegar in your day to day

Is it safe to take apple cider vinegar if you want to lose weight? Defenders and detractors think about it