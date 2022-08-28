Fast and furious 10: residents of Los Angeles protest against filming

AFP

The inhabitants of a neighborhood The angels in which scenes from the movies were recorded Fast and furious demonstrated on Friday against the filming of the next installment of the saga, claiming that its streets have since become the scene of illegal car races.

Neighbors complained ahead of filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heightsa historic neighborhood near the city center and the fictional residence of Dominic Toretto in the film, the character played by actor Vin Diesel.

In the saga, illegal races known as “shots of the streets”, in which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of the motors of the vehicles at high speed on the streets of the city.

For Damian Kevitt, neighbor and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), Fast and Furious allowed “glorify an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing.”

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here,” add.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who declined to give her last name, says her children are traumatized by noise from cars at night and the fear of being crushed.

Universal Studios should change filming locations, he says, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy on street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the films of Fast and Furious to encourage people not to participate in illegal races. The movie studio did not immediately respond to an AFP request.

When is ‘Fast and Furious 10’ released?

fast and furious 10the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May. The first film of Fast and Furious It came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth-highest-grossing film series in history, grossing more than $6.6 billion worldwide from ten films.

