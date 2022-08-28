F1 2022 live: Belgian Grand Prix 2022 LIVE: Formula 1 car race result live online

LIVE Result | Belgian GP 2022 Formula 1: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Lap 44/44 | IT’S OVER RED BULL CONQUERS 1-2 WITH MAX VERSTAPPEN AND CHECO PREZ. Great day for the Austrian team in Belgium.

Lap 43/44 | Attention. Leclerc is called to the pits to attempt the fastest lap but is overtaken by Fernando Alonso who is already fifth, a great result.

Lap 41/44 | It seems that George Russell will try one last move towards the end of the race to get on the podium but ahead of him is a Sainz who does not want to be left out of the celebration.

Lap 38/44 | We enter the final stretch of this Grand Prix and review the positions we currently have on the track, where Max Verstappen continues to fly.

Verstappen Prez sainz Russell Leclerc Alonso Or with Vettel gasly Albon Stroll Norris zhou Tsunoda Ricciardo Magnussen Schumacher Latifi Bottas (OUT) Hamilton (OUT)

Lap 36/44 | Esteban Ocon shines with a great maneuver that is enough to move him up two places and it has been a great race for Alpine, having sixth and seventh place on the track.

Lap 32/44 | Verstappen complies with what would be his last stop and puts in the means to go to the end. Checo Pérez is calm in second place and now it is Carlos Sainz who is third.

Lap 30/44 | The British George Russell enters the pits again and with it Checo Prez returns to second place only behind a superlative Verstappen.

Lap 29/44 | Charles Leclerc overtakes Esteban Ocon and is already sixth, while Fernando Alonso overtakes Daniel Ricciardo to get eighth.

Lap 28/44 | Checo Pérez is also called to the pits to make what would be the last change and the Mexican comes out with a hard compound, in third place in the race.

Lap 26/44 | The two Ferraris go in to change tires. Carlos Sainz takes the opportunity to put hard and Charles Leclerc puts resources to not lose so much and try to climb positions.

Lap 24/44 | Verstappen does not slow down his race and already leads Checo Prez by more than nine seconds, while the Mexican is 4.5 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Lap 22/44 | We’re halfway through the race at the Belgian Grand Prix and it’s time to review what the track positions are after 22 laps at Spa.

Verstappen

Prez

sainz

Russell

Leclerc

Alonso

Vettel

Or with

Albon

Ricciardo

Stroll

Norris

zhou

Magnussen

Tsunoda

Schumacher

gasly

Latifi

Bottas (OUT)

Hamilton (OUT)

Lap 21/44 | Has it. Checo Prez takes advantage of the speed of his RB18 and makes a move to overtake Carlos Sainz and take second place in the race.

Lap 21/44 | It is already more than five seconds that Max Verstappen takes from Carlos Sainz and now Checo Prez takes advantage of it to go on the attack after the Spanish driver.

Lap 20/44 | Once again there is communication between Leclerc and his team and they ask him what strategy he wants to try in this race. There is a whole thing with Ferrari and his decisions.

Lap 18/44 | The stands light up: Max Verstappen makes a great move and overtakes Carlos Sainz on the track to become the leader again. Czech remains calm in third place.

Lap 17/44 | Neither the A, nor the B, nor the C. Charles Leclerc receives the order from the team to go with Plan D and it seems that they will mount hard tires soon to try to go to the end.

Lap 16/44 | Max Verstappen is also serving his first arrest and starts in second place behind Carlos Sainz. The bad news is that Leclerc falls one place after a contact with Prez.

Lap 15/44 | Checo comes out of the pits just ahead of Charles Leclerc and they already have their first clash, as they almost touch each other in an attempt to overtake by the Ferrari.

Lap 14/44 | Charles Leclerc did not have a good start but now he has already picked up a great pace on medium tires and sits in fifth place. Checo is called to the pits.

Lap 14/44 | Verstappen continues to fly and is already almost three seconds ahead of Checo Prez. Here everything begins to paint for a new comfortable victory for Max in Belgium.

Lap 12/44 | Carlos Sainz is already going to the pits to change tires and Checo then takes the opportunity to open the door for Max and let him pass. Verstappen is the new leader.

Lap 11/44 | Max Verstappen goes on the attack against Checo Prez and the Mexican forgets that he is his partner, closes the door on him and does not let him pass. Max complains on the radio.

Lap 10/44 | We review the positions after the first 10 laps in this Belgian Grand Prix:

sainz Prez Verstappen Russell Alonso Vettel Ricciardo Stroll Or with Norris

Lap 9/44 | Carlos Sainz complains on the radio about suffering high degradation and it is necessary to remember that only he and Max Verstappen are now with soft and that may be a factor in a few minutes.

Lap 8/44 | Super Max continues to fly on the track and already manages to overtake George Russell on a straight. The Dutchman is only behind Carlos Sainz and his partner Checo Prez.

Lap 7/44 | Verstappen already manages to overtake Sebastian Vettel and is in fifth place. Noooooo, he also beats Alonso and takes fourth place. What a start from the world champion.

Lap 6/44 | Max Verstappen has made a great start to the race and is already in sixth place, while Leclerc is in 16th place behind Gasly.

Lap 5/44 | The safety car is already removed from the track and Russell goes all out to attack Checo Prez, forcing the Mexican to block in the first corner. Alonso takes advantage and goes after the British.

Lap 4/44 | Charles Leclerc complains of problems with one of his tires and is pitted for a change very early in this session, falling back to last place after a good start.

Lap 3/44 | The safety car is maintained to remove the two cars that have been left out of the race: Valteri Bottas’s and Lewis Hamilton’s, who was lifted by Fernando Alonso.

Lap 2/44 | Latifi suffers a spin after touching the gravel and manages to touch Valtteri Bottas, who gets stuck and we already have the first safety car of the race.

Lap 1/44 | Touch between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in the fight for second place and the British seems to be abandoned. Checo takes advantage and recovers the position behind Sainz.

Lap 1/44 | THE LIGHTS GO OUT AND THE RACE STARTS IN BLGIUM. Checo Prez makes a poor start and falls to fifth place. Verstappen moves up five places.

07:55 a.m. | The safety car takes a last tour of the track to check that everything is in order and it is time to go with the actions of this great race in Belgium, where we hope a great result from Checo Prez.

07:50 a.m. | EVERYONE OFF THE TRACK. The last details for the previous round of this Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps are being fine-tuned and the engines are starting to fire up.

07:45 a.m. | At the moment the ceremony is taking place with the national anthem of Belgium and the fans in the stands are already beginning to give it flavor, especially with Max Verstappen before the close one with his country.

07:40 a.m. | Everything is ready on the grid for the traffic lights to go out and the race to start. We are anxious to see the start of Checo Prez together with Carlos Sainz.

07:30 a.m. | After many rumours, Formula 1 confirmed this morning that the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar and there will be a race at Spa in 2023.

07:20 a.m. | The Red Bull team dressed up this Sunday, receiving a visit from the star of Manchester City and the Belgian national team, Kevin De Bruyne, who has been invited to watch the race in his country.

Hello Hello hello. Good morning and welcome to this minute by minute of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, with which the Formula 1 calendar returns after a break for the summer break.

This race is a golden opportunity for the Mexican Sergio Prez, who will go out with Carlos Sainz and seek to retake second place in the championship World Cup of pilots adding valuable units.

The actions on the track begin at 08:00 hrs in Mexico City from the emblematic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, from where we will take you all the actions live so you don’t miss a single detail.