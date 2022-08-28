Explanation of the biggest mystery of the Stallone saga

The biggest mystery of Rocky Balboa, the Sylvester Stallone film saga, could have been answered. What does that mean that he does?

In the franchise Rocky Balboa, the main character is regularly bouncing a small rubber ball. This has led many viewers to wonder what it means. Why does he do this? Written by and starring Sylvester Stallonethe original film tells the story of an underdog boxer preparing to face the world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The franchise addresses the importance of hard work and determination to achieve your dreams. However, its protagonist is a complex character with many mysteries.

The first film focuses on the fight between Rocky Balboa and the best boxer in the world, Apollo Creed. Apollo selects the local contender to fight him when his true opponent, MacLee Green, warns that he will not be able to compete. Sylvester Stallone’s character’s lack of experience means he has no right to win that fight. Apollo ends up beating him by a split decision. However, winning the fight is the least of it. All things considered, the character proves that with strength and determination he can compete for a full fifteen rounds. And also find the love of his life, Adrian (Talia Shire). After this first installment, Rocky Balboa continues to be challenged against opponents of the stature of Clubber Lang (Mr. T) and Ivan Drago as Dolph Lundgren.

The mystery behind the bouncing ball hit

As explained on Screen Rant, the main character of the saga often bounces a ball. We saw it in the first two movies of RockyAlthough the star of the franchise, Sylvester Stallone, has spoken about this, there are some clues as to why he does it. Rocky Balboa dribbles the ball out of unconscious habit, especially when he walks the streets of Philadelphia.

When Sylvester Stallone auctioned off more than a thousand pieces of memorabilia from his career, he said the ball is “symbolic” for Rocky Balboa. “It’s the only thing he really had to distract himself from his problems.” The actor described the bouncing of that rubber ball as a kind of “meditation”. It allows the boxer to focus further, far beyond the actual fights and challenges he faces. It is a therapeutic exercise.