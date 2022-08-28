exclusive dinner and impressive looks of little Stormi

The professional success of Kylie Jenner does not understand borders. Her day-to-day life takes place in the United States, but the model has been in Italy for a few days and now she has traveled to London to attend an event related to her makeup line organized at Harrods, where dozens of followers gathered to see her up close On this trip to the city of the Thames He has been accompanied by his partner, Travis Scott, and his daughter Stormi, with whom he has not stopped making plans such as exclusive shopping days and gastronomic tributes in some of the leading places of British cuisine.

SEE GALLERY

Kylie Jenner and her family in London

Mother and daughter enjoyed an intense day on Thursday that began with a shopping session in the aforementioned department store, where little Stormi wanted to buy lipstick products from the Kylie line. In addition, in the center they prepared a room full of clothes, bags and shoes so that the little girl, who has her own stylistic tastes, could try on everything she wanted. “She’s a spoiled girl,” Jenner said. To finish, they visited the restaurant on the premises, where they had sandwiches and cakes. It was just a snack because That night, with Travis, the three of them went out to dinner at Nobu, an Asian establishment owned by actor Robert De Niro.

SEE GALLERY

jennerig

The looks of Kylie and her daughter, turned into a mini influencer, have not gone unnoticed in each of her outings. To look perfect and not repeat the look, the television star and her family took a total of 20 suitcases to the Claridges hotel. Among the outfits with which we have seen Jenner is a black skirt combined with a pink top, both adorned with gloves; a denim set of pants and jacket; and also a sensual black velvet dress with a bardot neckline. Stormi, who is already passionate about fashion, has walked with a Dior bag or leather clothes and trendy sneakers.

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

Kylie Jenner and her family in London

Who did not join this plan was the little one of the house, Wolf Webster. Possibly it has been his young age (he is only six months old) that has made his parents prefer to leave him alone at home and not expose him to the flashes and the frenetic pace. The birth of the child filled the family with joy and made Stormi Webster a proud older sister, who turned four a day before the baby’s birth. The first weeks, already being four, were not easy for Kylie, who acknowledged having a complicated postpartum both mentally and physically and spiritually. However, she wanted to take the pressure off the situation by assuring that she, too, “is okay not to be okay.”

His love story and a fulfilled dream

The businesswoman, who will turn 25 on August 10, has twice fulfilled her dream of being a mother and does not rule out repeating the experience. She has grown up in a large family with a total of nine siblings and wants her children to have the same experience. Some time ago he confessed in an interview that his idea is to have a total of seven children, although it is a project that will take time to carry out since it is clear that “pregnancy is no joke, it is something very serious and very hard”. It seems, therefore, that we will still have to wait to see Kylie wearing maternity curves again.

Kylie is going through a very positive moment at all levels and has found in Travis Scott the best life partner, although their relationship is marked by ups and downs. The model and the singer began dating in 2017, after the romance that she had with Tyga. The following year they had their first daughter and twelve months later they went their separate ways, although they promised to always remain united for their daughter. They fulfilled it since in 2020 Jenner defined him as her best friend. In the summer of 2021, after various rumours, they were given a second chance with which they seem delighted.