Entertainment couples who have fought for the custody of their children – El Financiero

When love ends for celebrity couples almost always arrive legal issues by not agreeing on the custody of their children. Shakira recently joined the list, since a few months ago she announced her separation from the Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué, who is already rebuilding her life.

In many of the cases a judge is the one who has had to decide. While the details of the Colombian woman’s situation are not completely clear after a temporary agreement was terminated, there are those who want to take the process public while incriminating or denouncing themselves. Here we leave you a count.

Pauline Rubio

The singer’s first child was born in 2010 as a result of her marriage with Nicolás Vallejo Nágerabut the birth of Andrea did not prevent the couple from separating in 2012, after which they have ten years of litigation.

Although he currently lives with both of them, months ago ‘Colate’ asked for the full custody after allegedly Rubio was negligent when the minor was infected with COVID-19, in addition to his constant school absences.

This same reason is what has Paulina Rubio in legal trouble with her ex-partner Gerardo Bazúa and also he sued her in Miami for the total responsibility of Erosborn in 2016. In addition to the absences, he accuses her of taking him out of the country without notifying him.

With Bazúa the ‘golden girl’ has also clashed on several occasions after he stated that he didn’t let him see his son; Finally, joint custody was ordered and agreements were reached, such as that the father should be notified at least five days in advance of a trip.

Ninel Count

As a result of Ninel Conde’s relationship with businessman Giovanni Medina, Emmanuel arrived and after their separation they fought for his custody. In 2020 Conde revealed that his ex had provisional custody and prevented him from being with him.

Then he also pointed out that Medina used political influence to alienate her from her son. Shortly after, she sued Giovanni for alleged family violence and later for moral damages. Now it is Medina who assures that she was left with the responsibility for save him from scandals. It has been reported that the minor has refused to see her.

Shakira

Since they announced their breakup after 12 years together, the Colombian Shakira have tried to reconcile with Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, what will happen to the future of his children Sasha and Milan, since what they cannot agree on is their future residence since the interpreter of ‘Antología’ wants move to miami.

Although they reached a temporary pact – they spent a few days with him after going on vacation to San Diego, Mexico and Los Angeles with Shakira – it ended in August. Their law firms are on vacationso they wait meet in the next few days to prevent the case from going to a judge.

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most famous couples of Hollywood Therefore, after their breakup, they began their legal confrontations for the custody of their six children.

In May 2021 Pitt was granted his request for a shared custodybut only a few months later Judge John Ouderkirk’s decision was canceled after being disqualified for what was considered a lack of ethics by not counting the professional relationships with the actor’s advisers, which is why they questioned his impartiality in the case.

After the setback, Pitt filed an appeal in court to reopen the file, but was denied. This is not the only battle they face as a vineyard is the cause of other problems between them.

Olivia Wilde

Actress and director Olivia Wilde framed Jason Sudeikis for sabotaging it for the ones documents for the custody of his children Otis and Daisy came to him precisely when he was presenting the film Don’t Worry Darling on the Comic-Con 2022.

Wilde stated that the only victims are the little ones and argued that diverted attention from his work. The case progressed and in recent weeks a judge gave him the reason to stay and live in California and they denied the motion to the actor, who wanted them to live in New York.

The couple separated after ten years together in November 2020, shortly before she began a relationship with Harry Styles.