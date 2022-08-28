Emma Stone confirms if she will be in Spiderman: no way home

Emma Stone played Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, but now it has been speculated that he could be with Tom Holland in the last film. Will it be true?

After a long wait, finally Emma Stone came in a hybrid way to Disney Plus and to theaters with his new movie, cruel. In this feature film, the actress brings to life the villain of 101 Dalmatians and shows what her life was like long before she became the evil thief and fashion designer who appears in the classic played by Glenn Close.

However, the filmography of Emma Stone goes far beyond this recent premiere and, before coming to Disney with cruel, was also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is that, in 2012 and 2014 she had a place in the cast of The Amazing Spidermanwhere she played Gwen Stacey, the girlfriend of Peter Parker, who was executed by Andrew Garfield.

But now, both Garfield and Stone passed the reveal to Tom Holland and Zendaya so, the next Marvel film, Spiderman: no way home will be, once again, starring the two of them. Holland and his co-star arrived at the MCU in 2015 and, with this new production, they have already been the great figures of Spiderman for three films.

Nevertheless, Spiderman: no way home It will be the last of Tom’s adventures as Peter Parker, so it has been speculated on many occasions that, to give a closure according to what a Marvel movie implies, there could be a spider-verse. This would involve bringing together both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who was the first Spiderman, to fight enemies like Dr. Octopus, who will return to the franchise after 17 years with the same actor: Alfred Molina.

Although, just as Garfield and Maguire were related to this feature film, so was Emma Stone. The talk about the actress began when the former Spiderman denied her participation, but after so many rumors, It was she herself who decided to go out and talk about it: “I’ve heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved. I don’t know what you’re supposed to answer as a former student of the universe”, he told MTV News.

So much so that, once again, the spider – verse fell again. The only one who, at the moment, did not give his opinion on the matter was Tobey Maguire, but like Garfield, Holland was in charge of sealing these speculations by denying the participation of his predecessors long before filming began.