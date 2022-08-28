Elton John, the unconditional support of Britney Spears

Britney Spears recovers her voice after six years in silence. The long-awaited collaboration between the American singer and the British composer and musician Elton John has hit the platforms this week. the simple Hold me closer a remix of Tiny Dancer Y The One , has been a complete success and has received the approval of the followers of both music icons. But beyond her musical union, Elton John has wanted to publicly express her support for Britney Spears and has revealed what it has been like to work with her on this project after the singer was released from the legal guardianship exercised by the father of her for 13 years.

In an interview for the header Guardian , the musician explains that he understands what his partner and friend has been through for years and confesses to having felt, like her, “broken” due to fame and pressure from the music industry: “It’s very hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober again. She was in a terrible moment”, he assures, adding that his experience now serves him to advise people and help them. “I don’t want to see artists caught up in the dark side,” he explained.

Britney Spears' legal battle to regain her legal independence left her, as she has explained in numerous interviews, with severe psychological consequences.





Queralt Uceda

“She is very afraid because she has been betrayed many times. We have been holding her hand throughout the process, assuring her that everything was going to be fine”, continues Elton John in the same interview, in which he also acknowledges that the artist is completely focused on being happy and that returning to music with this guy of projects as well as seeing how the public still supports her and continues to admire her will gradually restore her self-confidence and her mental health.

Britney Spears and Elton John have been close friends for years. In fact, the musician has supported her throughout the complicated process to recover her guardianship and has been very critical of the situation that Spears has experienced. “What happened to her should not happen to anyone again,” he says.

The new single from Elton John and Britney Spears, Hold me closerwas launched last Friday, August 26, on the anniversary of the last album by the American singer, glory . The cover of the issue rescues an image from the childhood of both artists: John at the piano and Spears dancing dressed in a tutu, when being a music star was still a childhood fantasy and a distant dream for them.