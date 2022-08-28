Elton John reveals what it was like to work with Britney Spears after parting with her father’s guardianship

Britney Spears is back. Her fans celebrate the first release of new music from her idol after six years away from her facet as an artist. The truth is that the singer of hits like Toxic either Womanizer has returned to the world of music through the front door, and has been in charge of giving voice to Hold Me Closer, a duet single with Elton John, a great friend of Spears for years. Britney’s return shows an improvement in her emotional state after shedding her father’s legal guardianship after 13 years of unhappiness and not being able to take charge of her own life. This is precisely what Elton John has spoken about, who has revealed to Guardian how has been the process of working with Britney after this hard time.

The situation, as she herself has confessed on several occasions, has left numerous psychological consequences for the singer of McComb, Mississippi. It seems that little by little, after taking back the reins of her own life, Britney returns to breathe easy and to be a happy woman. For Elton John, one of her great friends in the music industry, it has not been easy to work with the young woman after her tutelage. In an interview with the aforementioned media, the singer reveals how he has done it to show his support for Spears. “She is very afraid because she has been betrayed many times. We have been holding her hand throughout the process, assuring her that everything will be fine,” explains the 75-year-old interpreter.

Britney and Elton John in a file image Other sources

The winner of two Oscars for best original song for The Lion King and by Rocketman, has spoken at length about his partner, with whom he has empathized a lot during all this time. “It’s really hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober again. I was at a terrible point. Now I’m experienced enough to advise people and help them, because I don’t want to see artists get caught up in it.” dark side,” says the singer.

In addition, John claims to understand perfectly the lack of confidence suffered by ‘the princess of pop’. “She’s been away from everything for so long. There’s so much fear in her because she’s been betrayed over and over again,” he explains. In addition, the renowned singer has been most forceful with the strict parental guardianship that the singer suffered for 13 years. “What happened to her should never happen to anyone again,” he says.

Britney Spears in concert in 1999 GTRES

After selling more than 300,000,000 records, with a fortune estimated at 500,000,000 euros, Elton John no longer needs success, that’s why he asks for it for Britney, “so that she regains confidence and continues making music”. The interpreter of songs like Rocket Man either Your Song, has always declared himself a fan of the singer, and on this occasion he has valued the important role he has had in the music industry, declaring that she marked a before and after with her way of singing and dancing. Britney has inspired many generations.

Now Spears is a free woman and in control of her career again. This theme with Elton John could be the first big success of the 40-year-old singer after her break in the world of music. She now returns to what fills her the most in the world and her fans can’t wait to hear everything that is coming their way.

