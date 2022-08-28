Do you remember Emma Watson, Hermione from Harry Potter? Today her look is totally changed

Do you remember the famous actress who for so many years played the role of Hermione Granger? Here is Emma Watson’s new look.

Emma found herself at a very young age playing auditions for the role of the brightest hacksaw in Rowling’s books. Emma thus began her career as a very young girl. We saw her in the first film of her with her hair tousled until she grew up in the last one where the producers chose for her to pick up her reddish hair. Emma also had a moment when she doubted whether or not she would return to the set of the Harry Potter saga. As happened to many other colleagues, the girl was too afraid to remain forever anchored to the character of Hermione and that she would never be able to be identified simply as Emma. That’s why once she decided to go back to the set, she finished recording all the films and then drastically changed her look.

Emma Watson twists her look again to be the new face of Prada. Here’s how the Harry Potter wizard has changed

Emma in recent years is certainly still recognized as Hermione but has shown on several occasions that she is suitable for any role. She had the part of Meg March in Little Women as well as she was cast as Belle in Disney’s live action film Beauty and the Beast. In short, she has ventured into different interpretations becoming one of the best actresses in the Hollywood scene. Emma, ​​while continuing with her career as an actress, continued with her studies and is a great activist. Emma often fights in defense of women’s rights.

During the premier of the latest film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2, Emma shocked everyone on the red carpet. Everyone expected to see her once again as the iconic Hermione Grenger but in reality she decided to cut all her hair by parading with extreme elegance and a short cut that no one would be able to wear like her. Over the years her hair has obviously grown back but once again she Emma has decided to go for a clean cut. Thanks to her new image, Emma has become an ambassador of Prada Beauty and above all the official face of the new fragrance. If she was afraid that Hermione would remain for everyone, she was very wrong, everyone likes Emma as she is for her skill and her style.

