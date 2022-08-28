Do you have $80 thousand? Five pre-owned cars you can buy

Buy a car It is one of the most important decisions a person can make throughout his life. While it is true that taking one new from agency can result more expensivethere are other options that could fit your budget.

buy a pre-owned car It can be a good option, as long as you check that the conditions in which it is found, both inside and mechanically, are ideal for invest your money.

What cars to buy with 80 thousand pesos

If in your case you managed to collect 80 thousand pesos to buy a pre-owned car, we tell you five options that you can choose from that fit your budget with an age between 8 and 13 years, so take note so that you start the search.

1.Honda Fit 2009

One of the advantages of this car is that the depreciation did not have such a marked effect as it did in other models, the reason is because people who have one of these vehicles do not want to sell them and those who are looking for a car at this price usually choose for a compact, manoeuvrable, roomy, efficient and extremely reliable hatchback.

2.Nissan Tiida 2011

Another option that fits your budget is the Nissan Tiida, which has several advantages, for example, it is durable and parts for this model are easily obtained in Mexico at any self-service store.

When it was launched on the market, it became very popular among taxi drivers and as a fleet car, you just have to be careful and check it well since there are some versions that did not have ABS.

3. SEAT Ibiza 2007

This is one of the cheap cars that you can find for less than 80 thousand pesos, it is made in Europe, which is a guarantee since you can be sure that it meets the rigidity standards in impact and driving tests.

4.Ford Fusion 2008

This is a car that was greatly affected by depreciation, therefore, it will be easy for you to get a used one within your budget of 80 thousand pesos. It was manufactured in Mexico based on the first Mazda6 and sharing 2.3 and 3.0-liter engines with the Japanese sedan.

5. Chevrolet Cruze 2010

Finally, another of the cars that fits your budget of 80 thousand pesos can be the Chevrolet Cruze, which is the first global compact sedan of the brand in 2010. It was manufactured in Korea, it has a 1.8-liter engine with 138 hp and 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions, with air bags and ABS in all versions.

