Diego Lainez debuts as a scorer with Braga

Mexican Diego Lainez scored a goal in Braga’s win over Arouca in the Portuguese Primeira Liga

PORTUGAL — The Mexican Diego Lainez converted his first goal in soccer Portugal making the sixth goal of the Sporting Braga against the Aroucaa rival who could do little to avoid the landslide.

The Mexican midfielder entered halftime and with his team winning 4-0, but since he came on as a substitute he became the most participatory element of his team.

With just two minutes on the field, he received a yellow card, since when protecting the ball he managed to touch his rival’s face with his hand.

The formed in America participated in the fifth goal to leave the ball to Abel Ruizwho delayed Andre Castro and he finished off from outside the area to the upper right corner of Ignacio De Arruabarrena’s goal.

Diego Lainez collaborated with a goal in Braga’s win. ESPN

Diego Lainez He participated as an inside player on the right and in the game he also moved through the center of the field and sometimes on the left side.

Lainez He was a constant danger, he received two fouls and was encouraged to take a free kick that went close to the rival goal.

This is the first goal of Diego Lainez in a League tournament in Europe, since his previous annotations were given in the Europa League and in the Copa del Rey. It is the first goal in a local tournament since 2018, when he was still a player for América.