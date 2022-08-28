Darko Peric, an actor passionate about basketball

He owes a lot to Helsinki, although he has never set foot in Finland. With the name of this city, a red jumpsuit and a Dalí mask, Darko Peric was one of the thieves of The Money Heist . His character was gaining prominence season after season and the success of the series has made this Serbian one of the most sought-after actors in Europe. It is not for nothing that he speaks fluently seven languages ​​(Serbian, Romanian, English, Spanish, Catalan, French, Italian and some German). It has been almost two decades since he established his residence in Barcelona and in the Putxet park, very close to where he lives, he has met with this newspaper to talk about his life, his projects and basketball, the great passion of the.

Peric was born in 1977 in a Serbian town on the Romanian border, with many Roman remains and heavily influenced by Italian culture. The Balkan war at the beginning of the 1990s did not hit his town directly, but it led him to reject American films (because of the vision they gave of his country), to discover European cinema and especially Pedro Almodóvar and Bigas Luna.

Darko Peric (Helsinki) in La casa de papel with Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) with whom he maintains a great friendship

He wanted to be an actor, but his parents did not see it clearly and advised him to dedicate himself to a safer job such as that of a veterinarian. He went to study at the University of Timisoara, in Romania, where he met Roxana, his wife, who was studying psychology. Together they went to Berlin and there he discovered alternative culture.

“I came to Barcelona by chance and it is the city where I want to live for the rest of my life, but I feel like a citizen of the world,” explains Darko Peric, in fluent Spanish but with a strong Serbian accent that, together with his tattooed physique, has marked the type of characters he plays.

The actor met his wife, Roxana, at the university in Romania where they both studied, and they are the parents of a child of

almost 7 years

The first year in Barcelona he worked as a veterinarian, but he was not convinced, because he saw that it was focused as a business, although now he would like to bring out the veterinarian in him by collaborating with animal protection organizations. He then became a tattoo artist, and worked a lot on the Costa Brava and combined this job with alternative theater, until an agent discovered him on the street and he began to play episodic roles in TV3 series such as 13 years and one day either The heart of the city . He made the leap to Madrid where he passed through Aida , Red Eagle Lwhat is coming Y sea ​​of ​​plasticwhere it already appeared in several chapters and was the springboard for The Money Heist, thanks to the director, although he assures that he had to go through a casting to get the role of Helsinki.

Darko Peric in the Putxet park, in Barcelona, ​​where he usually walks seeing the city in the background Anna Jimenez

“Those of us from Eastern Europe always play the role of thugs or traffickers. Before, it was done only in Spain and after The Money Heist I continue with this topic in France and Italy”, he comments with a smile. And he adds: “In the United States, for example, black or Chinese actors are already seen in movies playing policemen or lawyers, and France is starting. But in Spain the film industry is still not inclusive”.

Darko Peric’s agenda is full of projects. “Work is fun for me,” he says. In January he shot an environmental film in northern Italy, to be released at Christmas, in which he plays a Russian animal trafficker. He later traveled to Mexico for the La 2 program trails of the world. And she took the opportunity to go to Los Angeles for three weeks to find a representative and “open doors”.

Darko Peric is very fond of basketball and often plays with friends

Then he went to Paris to shoot the series l’or noir about boys from outside the radio and where his character is that of an arms dealer.

His next stop was Monte Carlo, as a jury at the television festival and where he met Prince Albert: “He knew who I was because he had seen The Money Heist and he also greeted me in Serbian, which one of his bodyguards taught him.” She then returned to Paris for five days of fashion photos, something he remembers as very heavy “because you don’t change your pose all the time like models do.” She was also at a festival in Basilicata, in southern Italy, where she met Toni Servillo (the great beauty), one of his favorite actors along with Javier Bardem.

Darko Peric with his wife Roxana, born in Romania, and they met when they were both university students

After spending a few days resting in Barcelona “where I hardly left home, it was like a voluntary confinement and I took the opportunity to watch series”, yesterday he started a rally through France visiting wineries with the rapper Joystarr. A topic that interests him because he owns vineyards in Transylvania, the land of his wife. In the fall he will shoot a Disney + movie about Atatürk in Istanbul, together with Emma Watson and will end the year shooting a film with Alessandro Haber in Italy.

“I have rejected a series that forced me to be away for six months, because I already went through it with The Money Heist , and I could barely be with my son, who was just over a year old at the time and will be 7 years old next month.” From the Netflix series he takes the fame and friendship of Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), with whom he has coincided giving voice in the animated film Black is Beltza II: Ainhoa.

Darko Peric has a full schedule of filming throughout Europe, and in the fall he will work with Emma Watson on a Turkish series about Atatürk

Now he has also turned down an invitation to attend a festival in Colombia, so as not to miss the Eurobasket, which takes place this September. Basketball is his great passion and it is common to see him in the stands of the Olímpic de Badalona, ​​in the Palaublaugrana and playing with friends in some court or pavilion in the city. A few weeks ago, moreover, he was invited to a congress of European coaches in Turkey, where he was debating with some of his idols such as Zeljko Obradovic, Sarunas Jasikevicius or Dimitrios Itoudis.

The documentary can be seen on Amazone Prime Back To Basketball , about the last two seasons of the EuroLeague, presented by Peric. She is waiting for a series about a woman basketball coach to be approved, inspired by Brett Brown, assistant to Sant Antonio Spours or Ana Montañana del Fuenlabrada because “except champions , in Spain there is no basketball movie –he explains. I also have another project to visit mythical basketball cities and interview famous people who are passionate about this sport”.

Darko Peric with Sarunas Jasikevicius, FC Barcelona basketball coach

But his big dream would be to hold a game “of American players, from the NBA against players from countries that previously formed the former Yugoslavia, because the United States has five World Cups, the same ones that Yugoslavia won.”





Perhaps he can make this dream come true after seeing the commotion he caused in the stands of an NBA game when the audience discovered his presence. And that Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks declared himself a fan of the actor and of The Money Heist.