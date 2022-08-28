‘Cristiano Ronaldo regrets leaving the Bianconeri’

In these groups the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. For him it is a delicate moment and the feeling is that he is doing everything to leave Manchester United. The name of the Portuguese, in the last few hours, is again juxtaposed to the Juventus since his agent would have called the Bianconeri to bring him back to Turin. The bianconeri do not seem willing to take him back, unless the player substantially reduces his salary.

He also spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo Ruud Gullit: “He doesn’t say it, but I think he regrets having returned to Manchester United – said the former AC Milan player – having left a team that remained in the Champions League which is Juventus”.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not find a new accommodation

These are the last weeks of the transfer market and many teams are trying to land the decisive shots to reinforce their squads. But in the next few days, the feeling is that there will be a lot of talk about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 would like to play in the Champions League and would be looking for a team that allows him to play the highest European competition. At the moment, however, there seems to be no club willing to take him. He also spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo Ruud Gullit pointing out that CR7 probably regretted saying goodbye to the Juventus a year ago. In fact, if he had stayed in Turin, the Portuguese would have had the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

His agent is also trying to bring him back to Juventus, but for now there would be no opening on the part of the bianconeri.

Only in the event of a substantial economic renunciation by Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus could consider his return.

Finally, Ruud Gullit stressed: “He wants to show all those who have criticized him how much he is worth.

He has a mission. “

Juventus thinks of Depay

While Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting to understand what his future will be, Juventus thinks of more concrete hypotheses. In fact, the Bianconeri are looking for an offensive reinforcement and the name at the top of the management list would be that of Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman could leave Barcelona for free, so he represents a great transfer opportunity for the Juventus.

The bianconeri would have proposed a two-year contract to Depay in order to take advantage of the growth decree. Also, the Dutchman would be the perfect profile because he could play with both Dusan Vlahovic both as deputy to the Serbian striker.

