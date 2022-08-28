The discussed and questionable juxtaposition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Napoli upsets the last days of the transfer market

An entire people in fibrillation: the news of the possible marriage between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Naples rocked the last weekend of the transfer market. With the inevitable split between for and against.

In fact, there are many who argue that the landing of the Portuguese would be second in the blue history only to the purchase of Diego Armando Maradona. And palmares in hand would be all in all acceptable. Except that El Pibe arrived at the height of his career and chose the slopes of Vesuvius for the definitive consecration, while the star of Funchal is, with all possible and imaginable respect, on the verge of early retirement.

Nevertheless Spalletti at the press conference he somehow opened the doors, perhaps more out of courtesy than out of real interest. Also because, let’s face it, CR7 would risk being just a complication for a very well-started and peculiar project like that of the Tuscan technician.

Its fast and vertical kick is ideal for enhancing the qualities in the open field of Osimhen, exceptional in attacking depth. Which instead she is no longer in the hearts of Cristiano, a prima donna by now very little functional to the community. Then, it is clear, if the primary objective will be to collect fresh money and do some “showbiz“, The opportunity for De Laurentiis would be marvelously greedy.

The article Cristiano Ronaldo Napoli: why ruin Spalletti’s project? comes from Calcio News 24.

