Cristiano Ronaldo is a big problem. Like Mbappé, like Messi, like anyone, he becomes more important than the club where he plays. And Leao risks being a problem (soon)

For the past three days, the only question they’ve asked me is the same. “But is Cristiano Ronaldo going to Napoli?”. Strong and clear signal from anyone, even from those who told me Olympique Marseille (no) but in general from people who would like it. Also because, for heaven’s sake, he is always one of the best players ever, if not the one very close to being the best. He can no longer stay at Manchester United, he would play six Champions League matches at Sporting Lisbon and not many more, why not try it in one of the most important clubs of the last three decades? Napoli would have a new idol to consecrate, net of Osimhen, with the hope that he can become the best ever. In a place where Maradona was it seems like a blasphemy, but in the choices (Kvaratskhelia? Lozano?) It is not possible to complain, since the balance seems to have already been found.

So Cristiano Ronaldo is a big problem. Like Kylian Mbappé. If you become more important than the club you play in, the lesson comes right away. Then for heaven’s sake, Mbappé is very young and can pull the cart for another ten years. Ronaldo no, net of those sponsors he moves, the same ones who brought Andrea Agnelli to fly to Greece to take him, four years ago, to make him the icon of our football. Jorge Mendes is looking for a solution, but in the end you also have to find it. And anyway you are at Manchester United, not in a Swiss Challenge League team. Sure, the neighbors “are rowdy” as Alex Ferguson would say, but he also had to say with him at the time, while Haaland looks like an alien who has landed from another league (three goals, but without proving to be extraordinarily at the center of the game) .

In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo is a prisoner of two things: his job and his income. He knows very well that it is not possible, at this moment, to earn more than you did. The world has changed from 2020 onwards, between pandemics and situations. And then Manchester United that does not play in the Champions League is, in fact, an obstacle to further improving their statistics. Here, Ronaldo in this sense has become the distant relative of himself, the main problem of a team that has so many mechanisms that don’t work. In the past year he still scored 25 goals, but he is no longer the champion who solved, like at Real Madrid, but a magnet for the balls that are given and never returned. Of course, the player’s skill continues to precede him. But also the arrogance and indifference of having to play in the Champions League by force.

So, net of Spalletti’s words – who would like to train him like any coach on the face of the earth – is Cristiano Ronaldo a right choice for Napoli? The reality is that in the last few years, exactly two, De Laurentiis has gnawed his own margin, going negative, by a lot, with the budget. This year it would not be, perhaps not even next, between Champions and sales (Koulibaly teaches), in addition to a general lowering of the salary ceiling. Ronaldo would be a fantastic operation for Napoli, as long as he has a sustainable salary, which he does not have for now and which he risks not having. It would be the same for OM, ça va sans dire, but for any team that aspires to be but which for now is not. Manchester United are the most famous in the world, but they did not live up to Ronaldo’s ambitions last season. At 37, perhaps, we should limit ourselves, given that the generation has changed: it is that of Haaland and Mbappé, he and Messi have entertained us but, in the end, they risk ending up in the attic … Even if it was a great nice duel that lasted for more than ten years.

Closing on Leao, just two things: there is no real proposal to move it. He wants to stay at Milan. But there is no agreement for the renewal, the contract expires in 24 months, Milan have the idea to keep it (and above all to renew the contract). But everything seemed done in March, at least according to those who followed Milan day by day, but there is still nothing, despite a fine of almost 20 million on the head. Leao is a factor in our football, net of De Ketelaere who can become the new Kaka, but he has “only” two years of contract remaining at 1.5 million a year. The closer he gets to the deadline, the more he can ask for. How much, in the Premier or in the Liga?