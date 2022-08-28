Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples? The Portuguese has decided

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is more and more distant from Manchester. THE Red Evils they tried in every way to keep the Portuguese champion. Too heavy, however, the burden of failure to qualify at the Champions League.

The 37-year-old originally from Funchal he would like – given his age – to be able to have his say again in the top European competition. Reason why he is looking for a club that gives him the opportunity to play it.

PHOTO: Getty – Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

After the dry no received before since PSGthen from Bayern Monaco and finally from Atletico Madrid, among the remaining options there are certainly Naples And Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese team, as reported by the newspaper the Republic would be the destination chosen by CR7. Currently Mendes (Ronaldo’s attorney) would already be treating with the Sporting.

So with the landing at the Sportingfor Ronaldo it would be a real blast from the past, thus returning to play in the team that launched him in professional football. So this would mean goodbye to the dreams of the Azzurri fans who already imagined the former Real Madrid at Maradona.

Furthermore, as communicated directly from his official Instagram profile with a comment “sundays the king plays”, the Portuguese will regularly take part in the challenge between Man United And Rayo Vallecano.

