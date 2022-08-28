CR7, the reaction is incredible: it happened today

Ronaldo has expressed his intention to leave Manchester United several times and his latest reaction has left everyone stunned.

That of Naples it is certainly a very eventful summer, given the many changes that have been taking place in recent months among the ranks of the team led by Luciano Spalletti. The latest upheavals could take place in midfield, considering the strong interest of PSG for Fabian Ruiz. Not only the Neapolitan club is experiencing weeks but also one of the players approached it: that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, in fact, has repeatedly reiterated his desire to leave the Manchester United. The main cause of the choice of CR7 is due to the lack of participation of the ‘Red Devils’ in the next one Champions League. To the former Juventus player, seen 37 years old completed last February, there are only a few seasons left to improve his records in the top European club competition.

Ronaldotherefore, he showed more than once, even leaving the stadium early in the course of the friendly between United and ofl Rayo Vallecano, his desire to change the air. There have been many transfer market rumors about him: fromAtletico Madrid, passing through the Sporting Lisbonto the Naples from Aurelio De Laurentiis. However, for the Portuguese there is not yet such a strong interest on the part of a team to report, so much so that he is still a Manchester United player.

Manchester United-Brighton, Ronaldo puzzled by the performance of his teammates

The champion, in fact, is still part of the squad of ten Hag, with which there is not a great relationship, indeed. Between the two, in fact, there was more than a few disagreements in the first weeks of England by the former Ajax manager. Despite this, the Dutch coach relied on Cristiano Ronaldo (in the second part of the match) during the first day of the Premier League championship between his Manchester United and Brighton.

The ‘Red Devils’, in fact, after 39 minutes were already two goals down (brace by Grob) and ten Hag added al 53 ‘ Ronaldo himself to try to reverse the situation. Despite the champion’s entry into the field, Manchester United only managed to halve the disadvantage with an own goal by Allister. The Dutch coach, therefore, on the bench of United with a defeat, but to arouse a lot of controversy were the reactions to the attacker’s match while he was on the bench. The footballer, in fact, did not hide his doubts about the progress of his teammates on the pitch. The Naplesmeanwhile, he has been repeatedly compared to the Portuguese, but he is moving on other profiles.

Napoli is close to Ronaldo, but is trying to take Raspadori

The number one goal of the Neapolitan club for the attack, in fact, is Giacomo Raspadori of the Sassuolo. The Naples has already signed an agreement with the player, but not yet with the neroverde club. However, after a first considerable distance between supply and demand, it seems that the two clubs are coming together and in the coming days there could be important news.