Conxita Casanovas, historical of RNE: We are guides people go to the cinema

Conxita Casanovas is one of the historical voices of Radio Nacional de España. The journalist, specialized in cinema, is about to turn forty years leading ‘Va de cine’, which is broadcast simultaneously in the Spanish version for Radio 5 and in the Catalan version for Radio 4. Casanovas is also the director of the Film Festival from Barcelona. The veteran journalist takes stock of her career on the airwaves with ‘Elcierredigital.com’.

She is the oldest female voice on the radio. Conxita Casanovas (59) is about to celebrate four decades at the helm of the program goes to the movies of RNE, an original idea of Argimiro Lozano which also holds another record since it has two versions, the Castilian (RNE5) and the Catalan (RNE4). And oddly enough, after so much support for the seventh art, he has never won the Ondas award. Perhaps it is one of the many injustices that were also committed against Marlene Dietrich, Richard Burton or Amy Adams.

She has walked through the most important festivals in the world (Cannes, Berlin, San Sebastian, Valladolid, Sitges…) and for four years she has been the director of the BCN Film Fest, which to date has visited Isabell Huppert, Jeremy Irons, Richard Gere, Oliver Stone either Johnny Depp“whom I had already interviewed about twenty-five years ago for the film Who does Gilbert Grape love? Beside Leonardo Dicaprio. On that occasion he was very shy and charming”, he admits.

With the actress Verónica Forqué.

– And four months ago they met again, how did you see him last year when he was immersed in legal problems with his ex-wife, Amber Heard?

– The person I met was practically the same as several decades ago, although with more experience. Johnny Depp is very polite, kind, cultured, tender and loves to talk. Do you know what he said to me when we went to dinner? He asked me which was one of the best bookstores in Barcelona. And if he had to put a defect in it, it would be, without a doubt, tardiness. He doesn’t care how many times you repeat it to him and how long you have to chase him, he will always be late. But you forgive him because he gives everything.

– Interestingly, one of Depp’s closest friends is Javier Bardem, do you remember the first time you interviewed him?

– (Smiles) Of course! He was extremely shy and did not trust himself. He was very concerned about his physical appearance, but not in the sense of whether he was handsome or ugly, rather because of his morphology. He had an unusual build at the time. That is why he was afraid that they would not give him papers. Do not forget that he is the only male actor to win an Oscar and that he has been nominated four times for the golden statuette.

With Ricardo Darin.

– Who do you remember most fondly among Spanish professionals?

– To Veronica Forque. He was a very funny being, with such a peculiar voice… They had arranged to meet me at a restaurant at lunchtime to interview him for the promotion of a film and when I arrived and introduced myself, the first thing he said to me was: “have you Eaten?. It was an extremely kind gesture, we ate quietly, we talked about everything and then I interviewed her. I miss her.

– The audience is essential goes to the moviesHow would you define the established relationship?

– Complicities are established. The language doesn’t matter. In both Spanish and Catalan, the listeners are very participative, we do not enter into linguistic problems and from the beginning we have tried to get closer to the people on the street through the actors. I always say that we are like tour guides for those people who still go to theaters. I am very saddened by the number of theaters that have been closing.

Johnny Depp.

– Your biggest professional disappointment?

– There have been very complicated characters, but the first that comes to mind is Harrison Ford. He has a very particular sense of humor, I couldn’t connect with him. He is one of those people who offer you an image that later does not correspond to the expectations created.

– Little to do, then, with Hugh Grant.

– It’s so funny!. Maybe it’s due to what they call British phlegm. He wouldn’t stop talking, his humor is very surreal and we couldn’t stop laughing. The whole team was enchanted by his way of being. She is a tremendously humble and very private big star.

With Antonio Banderas.

– Sometimes, the more important a person is, the simpler he is.

– Look, I’ll tell you that at the San Sebastian Film Festival I interviewed Jessica Chastain, who finally this year won the Oscar for best actress for Tammy Faye. She kept looking at the blue Majorica pearl earrings she was wearing. She continually told me that they were very beautiful. Notice that when we cut, seeing how she overwhelmed the sound technician by collecting all the cables, she offered to help her. She is a great ambassador of cinema and glamour.

– The most surreal situation you have experienced?

– I went to the Hotel Arts in Barcelona to interview Wes Anderson, director of The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). When I arrived I found him lying on a couch, he wouldn’t get up, I decided to wait… I don’t know if he was relaxed or not feeling well, so I stretched out too and we did the interview.

Surrounded by several Spanish actors. Among them Carlos Areces and Santi Millán.

– What balance do you make of the Barcelona Film Festival?

– We are improving year after year and, as you know, more and more familiar faces are coming. But we have a problem with the Barcelona City Council because it doesn’t support culture. I think Ada Colau is getting confused because the city is promoted internationally through this Festival. But, in short, the balance is very satisfactory and we are going for more (smiles).