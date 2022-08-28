Contract to General Dynamics Land Systems for the Polish M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams

General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced that it has received a foreign military sales order (FMS) from the US Army Contracting Command worth up to $ 1.148 billion for delivery of 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks in Poland.

The state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advances in communications, fire control and lethality, reliability, support and fuel efficiency, as well as enhanced armor.

Additionally, the SEPv3 version of the M1A2 Abrams tank is designed to seamlessly accept future upgrades.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to provide this vital armored capability to our allies in PolandSaid Chris Brown, vice president of global strategy and international business development at General Dynamics Land Systems. “The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams is the most advanced main tank in the world and we can’t wait to put it in the hands of Polish soldiersthe.”

The Polish Army will also receive 26 M88A2 Hercules rescue and recovery vehicles, 17 M1110 bridge carts, 120 mm advanced ammunition and for the 12.7 and 7.62 mm on-board machine guns, a training system, including simulators as well as parts of respect also including reserve gas turbines and logistic support.

Source and photo General Dynamics Land Systems