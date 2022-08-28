Christopher ‘Xcells’ Hill, Gears and Fortnite pro, killed in shooting

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

The video game and esports industry is in mourning, as this week the death of Christopher ‘Xcells’ Hill, a former professional player of Gears of War Y Fortnite. According to the details, the young man died after a shooting at the age of 26.

The unfortunate event occurred in Boones Mill, Virginia, United States, on August 24. Local authorities say a man shot Hill when he saw him approaching his house because he did not identify him as someone he knew.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene it was already too late, as the player died after the shooting. The local police department is still investigating the situation, but has ruled out pending charges for now.

Players and casters bid farewell to Christopher ‘Xcells’ Hill

Xcells earned a place in esports as a professional player for eUnited, NRG, Hazard Esports, Enigma6 and Echo Fox, teams where he shone for his great ability in Gears of War. He retired from this circuit in 2017, but later returned to become a pro of Fortnite.

The player only competed in the Battle Royale for a couple of years and later retired to dedicate himself to streaming on his Twitch channel. His friends and playmates lamented the news on social networks.

“I’m heartbroken. I love you my friend and I’m sorry this world has been so hard on you. RIP,” said Nicholas “Icy” Cope, a popular professional poker player. Gears of War.

“My soul hurts. I know you were fighting so many demons from your past and trying to be a better person. I will cherish the times when we talk and watch you compete. Regardless of anything and everything, you didn’t deserve this, Chris. I love you man, fly as high as you dreamed, Xcells, ”said xSUNDOWN, friend of the player and caster.

My soul hurts. I know you were battling so many demons from your past & trying to be a better person. I’ll cherish the times we got to talk & watching you compete. Regardless of any & everything, you didn’t deserve this Chris. Love you man & fly as high as you dreamed @Xcells_ — SUND0WN (@xSUND0WN) August 25, 2022

I’m heartbroken. Love you bud and I’m sorry this world was so hard on you. FUCK MAN. R.I.P. @Xcells_ — Nick (@icy) August 25, 2022

We at LEVEL UP send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Christopher ‘Xcells’ Hill. Likewise, we wish you find peace in his final rest.

