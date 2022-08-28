Christian Tello: from being the “new Lionel Messi” to playing with Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale in MLS

Christian Tello comes from playing with Real Betis, with whom he won the Copa del Rey.

Cristian Tello signed for Los Angeles FC (LAFC), leader of the MLS Western Conference. The Spanish winger signed a contract until the end of this season and options for 2023 and 2024. This was reported by the Los Angeles team in a statement.

Tello, 31 years old, arrived at LAFC after expire his contract with Real Betis, where he played since 2017 after accumulating experiences in Barcelona, ​​where he was trained and came to be compared to Lionel Messi, Porto and Fiorentina.

The Catalan will occupy a place as an international player in the squad managed by the Technician Steve Cherundolopending receipt of the P1 visaas reported by the news agency Efe.

“Cristian is a dangerous player, and a great profile for what we’re building at LAFC. He has played in great clubs and has been successful in high pressure competitions, like the Champions League,” said John Thorrington, general manager of the Los Angeles team.

Along the same lines, he added: “We are happy to receive him, along with his wife and family, in Los Angeles.”

With the addition of Tello, LAFC continues to strengthen a squad that already has stars like the Mexican Carlos Vela, the Welshman Gareth Bale or the Italian Giorgio Chiellini.

The Los Angeles team leads the MLS Western Conference with 57 pointsnine more than the Austin F.C.second.

With information from Efe

