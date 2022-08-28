Christian Bale’s surprising makeup test for Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder

The interpretation of Christian bale What hat in Thor: Love and Thunder it has been one of the most applauded in recent times; It is not for less, the actor knew how to take the character to unexpected corners. But what would have become of that personification without the incredible characterization of the villain.

The team of Odd Studio was in charge of revealing how the tests of make-up of the actor. A complicated process, in which they needed the help of two visual effects studios, Allied FX Y Mouth FXwho took care of the skin tone and the sticky black substance so characteristic of the character.

Christian Bale in the skin of Gorr.

From Christian Bale to Gorr

Get the main enemy of Thor look really creepy was no easy job. Hours and hours of testing were required to achieve the haunting eyes, decayed teeth, and the creepy veins and scars on his body. The team of Allied FX joined to help develop what they now call Greige Super Ink Beanie for skin tone bale Y Mouth FX to achieve the dark bile that comes out of the villain’s mouth when he speaks.

One of the biggest challenges they faced was creating a bald spot, as the actor was unable to continue shaving his head as he had done in the first stage of filming. A special effects team was responsible for developing a kind of skin to cover his head. The result was really fantastic.

Christian Bale gave a terrifying interpretation of the Marvel villain.

“Christian bale could not shave his head for the new shots of Thor, as he had done the year before during principal photography, for which a bald spot was required. After seeing our test manager, Taika Waititiexclaimed “that looks great, now we don’t need bald people anymore!”, he recounted bart mixonartist of make-up prosthetic The reality is that it was the teamwork of top-level professionals that made the make-up of Christian bale to personify hat it would be wonderful. A result never seen before, which marks a before and after.

This was Christian Bale’s makeup test

Fans of the film were very grateful to learn a little more about the process they had to go through to make the characters look like they do on the big screen.

One netizen wrote, “Amazing! We LOVE how natural the skin looks, even if it’s grey. The prosthetics look like part of his skin.” While the second person wrote: “You did a phenomenal job on this movie, and especially with hat!”. And like these, thousands of comments were added when seeing the following images:

