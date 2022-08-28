Checo Pérez, second in Belgium and recovers the sub-leadership in F1

Checo Pérez gets his first podium at Spa-Francorchamps, venue of the Belgian Grand Prix

The Mexican Czech Perez finished in second place in the Belgian Grand Prix, a result that gave him the opportunity to regain second position in the drivers’ world championship and overtake Charles Leclerc.

The first two laps were crazy for the Mexican, as he had a bad start by attacking badly at the start and losing three positions to Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Czech Perez outplayed Russell well on the outside over Kemmel, while meters ahead of these Fernando Alonso raised to Lewis Hamilton and caused the first incident of the first lap.

Subsequently Nicholas Latifi he had only one incident and on his spin he touched Valtteri Bottas causing him to stay on the track and with this the yellow flags came out.

The race restarted on the fifth lap with a Checo trying to attack the Spaniard, but having George Russell trying to fight the position.

Checo remained in second place, but he had to look at his mirrors to see that it only took Max Verstappen 11 laps to climb from 15th place to third position and at this point he directly asked for a team order for Checo to do aside.

Sergio Pérez was awarded second place in the Belgian Grand Prix. Getty Images

“We’re losing a silly amount of time now,” the Dutchman complained as he tried to overtake the Mexican, which happened on the same lap 12.

On lap 15 Czech Perez had a duel with Carlos Sainz When leaving the pits and in it the Mexican and the Spanish were very close to touching each other, but the winner was the Red Bull, but later the Ferrari team surpassed the Guadalajara team.

In lap 21 Checo had a good attack on Carlos Sainz and this one was successful by benefiting from the towing and the DRS that the pass over Les Combes gave him and taking second position.

Checo immediately distanced himself from the pilot of ferrari by separating up to 2.9 seconds, but he was far from competing with Verstappen, who had a missile with the power unit change and was 8 seconds ahead.

The Mexican entered the pits on lap 29 to mount the hard tire and thus go to the end of the race, so he was in third position and behind a Russell who still had to enter his second pit stop and that it happened on lap 30.

The man from Guadalajara remained in second position with a comfortable advantage of 8.5 seconds over Carlos Sainz. The advantage of Czech Perez held up for the rest of the race, keeping the Mexican in a solid second place until crossing the finish line in Spa Francorchamps.

The Mexican added his fourth 1-2 this season along with Max Verstappen and reached 191 units, while Leclerc crossed in sixth position and added only eight points, as he was sanctioned by the stewards for speeding into the pits. With this, the Monegasque reaches 184 units.