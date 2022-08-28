Cameron Diaz’s must-sees

Next Tuesday, August 30, the actress Cameron Díaz turns 50 at the fullest moment of her personal life, as the actress herself has shared in interviews with international media.

While on a professional level, Cameron, after eight years of retirement, returns to the big screen with a comedy film for Netflix called ‘Back in action’.

Project in which he will work again with Jamie Foxx, a project that also serves as a reunion in Hollywood for Diaz and Foxx, who already worked together in the sports drama Any Given Sunday in 1999 and in the musical remake of Annie in 2014.

To begin celebrating her fiftieth anniversary of life, Grupo Cantón today shares with you the Top five of the actress’s best films so you can watch marathons from the comfort of your home.

1.- The Mask

Year: 1994.

This movie tells the comic story of power in a crazy old mask and the unmissable romance between the protagonist (played by Jim Carrey) and Cameron Diaz, plus the animation works are incredible for a 90s movie.

2.- There’s Something About Mary (Crazy for Mary)

Year: 1998.

Directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, this comedy takes a unique approach to the story of its protagonist Ted (Matt Dillon), who finds himself deeply in love with the lovely Mary (Cameron Diaz). We see how year after year, Ted tries to conquer (unsuccessfully) the heart of Mary.

3.- In Her Shoes

Year 2005.

It is the story of two sisters who are as different as oil and water, Cameron being the irresponsible and funny one and actress Toni Collete the responsible student. But everything turns into chaos with the commitment of one of them.

4.- My Sister’s Keeper (The most difficult decision)

Year 2009.

It tells the story of a married couple trying to save the life of one of their daughters who is fighting cancer at all costs, so they seek to conceive another daughter. It is a story that will make you cry from beginning to end.

5.- What Happens in Vegas

Year 2009.

Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz play a couple of jilted people who get drunk and marry in the entertainment capital of the world. The next day, they win the lottery and the lawsuit begins over who gets to keep the money.

