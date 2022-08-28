‘broke it’; Marcelo Flores made a dribble that the narrators applauded.

Midtime Editorial

Marcelo Flores begins to fall in love even the narrators of the Second Division of Spain with their ability to dodge in short spaces, giving a sample of his talent this Sunday in the match of the Real Oviedo visiting Racing Santanderwhere at minute 15 he did a feint to the rival that sent him “pomps” to the ground.

“He’s broken it,” said the narrators in relation to the Racing player, Marco Camús, ended up sitting -literally- on the field due to the feint of the Mexican soccer playerwho this Sunday participated 65 minutes in the victory, being his second consecutive start after the 75 minutes seen against Leganés last week.

From a penalty, at minute 53, Borja Bastón gave the victory to the team of the also Mexican Daniel Alonso Aceves, left back who was the 90 minutes on court and has established himself as a starter on that plot at the beginning of this season in the Second Spanish.

The Real Oviedorecently acquired by the Pachuca Group led by Jesús Martínez, is in sixth place in the table with six units after three dates, remembering that in their debut they were beaten at home by FC Andorra, a team owned by Gerard Piqué.

All the minutes that I add Marcelo Flores They are closely followed by Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff thinking about a possible presence in the final list for the Qatar World Cup 2022specifically due to the probable loss of Tecatito Corona, who fractured in a Sevilla training session and there is no certainty about his recovery time or if he will have time to be ready for the fair.