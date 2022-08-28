Britney Spears: The singer returns to the music scene with the hand of Elton John

Britney Spears is back on the music scene and it is with Elton John that she will release the song “Hold Me Closer”.

The princess of pop has been away from the recording studios for 6 years since she released her last album in 2016, the year in which she decided to pause any new project due to the legal custody that her father had maintained since 2007 over her finances. and other aspects of his personal life.

Now, with a new life and free from the surveillance of Jamie Spears, he joins his talent to that of the multi-award winning Briton to launch a new version of the hit “Tiny Dancer” as confirmed by the singer himself on his Instagram account.

Britney’s last record production was “Glory”, however, since last March the interpreter began to give clues on her social networks that she was working on a new musical project.

“They have contacted several people that the interpreter feels comfortable working with and have asked them if they would like to work with Britney again. Everyone seems to be willing to participate” also declared a source to The Sun.

“She’s been through some pretty rough years, but deep down she loves making music and acting, so having something new could help her turn the page,” the source, who remained anonymous, added.

Is it a good or bad time for Britney Spears?

Although since she was able to free herself from legal custody, the singer’s life seems to be going from strength to strength, as she married her partner Sam Asghari and managed to regain complete control of her finances, while her father is involved in a court case. of accusation of misconduct around guardianship, not everything has been hunky-dory.

In recent weeks, her ex-partner and father of Spears’ children, Kevin Federline, revealed to the media that today’s teenagers have distanced themselves from the princess of pop because they feel uncomfortable with the publications she makes on their social networks, they are frequently topless or nude.

Britney has responded in the past to criticism about the exposure of her body, assuring that it is her new way of expressing her sexuality freely and without prejudice after almost 15 years of being completely regulated and restricted by her father. In addition, she has said that at that time she was forced to perform in different shows, they are revealing costumes of her without her consent, to which no one objected.

Sean Preston, 17; and Jayden, 16, decided not to attend her mother’s wedding, although they did send her best wishes through social networks. Federline also added that they have gone through difficult experiences with the recent events that revolve around the artist’s life, in particular with the legal fight against guardianship: “all this has been difficult to see, more difficult to live and even more difficult to see my children go by than anything else,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well. I am human and I have done the best I can … ”, expressed the artist in a response that she published in her stories.

“During guardianship I was controlled and monitored for almost 15 years… I even needed permission to take a Tylenol!! I should do so much more than go topless on the beach like a baby!” she wrote.

For his part, her husband today, the model and actor Sam Asghari, showed his support for the singer.

“To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, which is pretty modest these days. All other posts were nude, implied that you can see in any lotion or soap ad,” she stated.