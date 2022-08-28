Britney Spears returns to the music scene in a duet with Elton John

There is still no confirmed date for the collaboration between the artists, but the duet between Britney Spears and Elton John will be the kickoff for the return to the scene of the princess of pop after almost four years of absence. Credit: Shock

The followers of the iconic Britney Spears They jumped with excitement when they found out that the princess of pop will return to music. According to information revealed by the British portal Page SixBritney will release a song in collaboration with Sir Elton John.

There is no set date yet for the release of the single. However, it is about the singer’s return to the music scene after a tough legal dispute against her father. The theme raised for her return would be “Tiny Dancer”, one of the classics of the British artist.

Although it is a very wide generational mix, in 2021 John had already collaborated with Dua Lipa in the subject “cold heart”a sample that brings together four great English hits (“sacrifice”, “rocket man”, “Kiss the bride” Y “Where’s the Shoorah?”).

On this occasion, the European newspaper stated that “Britney was in a studio in beverly hills with Elton for the super secret recording session supervised by the producer Andrew Watt”.

The duet between John and Spears will be the triumphant return of the singer after a professional hiatus of almost four years. This was because Britney was admitted to a psychiatric center by order of her father.

His last album was glory (2016) and his last tour britney piece of me It took place during 2017 and 2018, being canceled indefinitely after the development of this conflict.

"It was Elton John's idea and Britney Spears is a huge fan. They record a remix of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet, and it's incredible," detailed the Six Page website.

The conflict with his father

In 2008, during the tour ”circus”, the pop singer confirmed that she came under the guardianship of her father after a series of personal problems that were not revealed at the time. All this happened after the massive and worldwide success that the artist obtained at the beginning of the decade.

In 2019, the artist was hospitalized on behalf of her father and owner of her guardianship. The reason he gave is that she Britney refused to take the medications that she had prescribed. It is also important to clarify that Mr. Spears was responsible for managing the income that her daughter received and for her professional decisions, taking away her autonomy.

From then until 2021, Spears continued her business life with fashion campaigns, fragrance launches, and some impromptu tours. But nevertheless, her fan club knew that the artist was not completely free and she was under constant pressure. All the ordeal that Britney experienced was made up with the continuation of her career despite the conflicts.

“I think it’s too much control. If I weren’t under these restrictions, I would feel more liberated. There is no emotion, there is no passion. When you go to jail, you know there’s a time and then you’re going to get out. But this situation will never end.” These are words that, according to the newspaper New York TimesBritney Spears herself conceded to mtv in 2008.

In USAguardianships are contemplated to manage economic and day-to-day decisions of elderly people or people with physical or mental illnesses.

It will be Britney's return to the scene after a long process of guardianship and lack of freedom because of her father, which ended on September 29 after 13 years.

The #FreeBritney movement

#FreeBritney It was the nickname chosen by the fans of the pop princess to ask her to return to music and be able to get rid of her father jamie spears. The hashtag exploded in May 2019, when the artist requested that her custody be modified. It was no longer about economic control, but about a confinement.

The networks were filled with tweets and posts asking for Britney’s freedom. Many renowned artists expressed her support for the singer. some were Justin Timberlake (his former partner)Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey Y cher.

In addition, in 2021, a bill was created to modify the way in which guardianships are managed in the North American country. It was also made to make each process more transparent. Finally, on September 29, 2021, Jamie Spears’ guardianship over his daughter was suspended, after 13 years of conflict.

In June 2022, Britney was happy and calm before her fans and decided to marry the actor and fitness model. Sam Asghari. It was an intimate celebration, with less than a hundred people, which served to put an end to so many years of ordeal. Life smiles at Britney again.