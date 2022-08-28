Britney Spears and Elton John present “Hold me closer”, a first hit collaboration

The release of the song marks the first new music from the American since 2016.

Pop star Britney Spears returns to musical novelties at the hands of Elton John and “Hold me closer”, a collaboration that from its launch on digital platforms is projected as a worldwide hit.

The origin of this collaboration -composed by the British- was created in 2014, when the pop icons met for the first time at the 22nd Annual Academy Party of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The exchange then continued via social media, as Britney Spears professed her love for the 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.”

From then on, both were in contact with the desire to someday work together and that is how “Hold Me Closer” would come, a hit that combines pop with dance music and that left the protagonists amazed

“I am absolutely delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Britney Spears; She really is an icon, one of the greatest pop stars of all time and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her very much and I am delighted with what we have created together, “said the musician.

The American, for her part, maintained that she felt “very honored” by the invitation and added: “We are very excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”